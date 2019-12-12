Virender Sehwag’s dramatic new avatar - pro coach and mentor to young stars!

The PowerPlay league is live, and cricket fans have some terrific reasons to keep their eyes on the ball. Yes, we are talking about season 2 of the acclaimed Amazon Original series, Inside Edge. And what better to start off the season than a masterclass training session between rivals and ex-teammates Vayu and Arvind, by none other than our very own living legend and flamboyant ex-Indian opener, Virender Sehwag!

Season 1 finished strong but Season 2 doubles the stakes, and the fun is just getting started. Inside Edge 2 sees Captain Arvind Vashishth of Haryana Hurricane and Captain Vayu Raghavan, of Mumbai Mavericks, mix it up as they get up in each other's face, and this video with Viru Paaji acts as the perfect teaser for the same, albeit with some amusing twists! There’s a fun play on what ‘exclusive’ really means, and then some real ‘Sehwagisms’ are dropped like the zinger Chaleesa Ho Yaad...Toh Dushman Barbaad!

Don’t worry if you didn’t get that, that’s why you need to watch the video! But trust us, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s some terrible bathroom singing taught as a batting method and some punny social media rules (think Run Ho Na Ho… Lekin Pun Zaroor Ho…), all sprinkled generously with some genuinely questionable but totally amusing methods of learning how to compete. Makes you wonder - is this what goes on behind the scenes in the sports industry?

You can easily say this video, just like the Amazon Original series itself, boldly goes where few dare to go! While this might have us die-hard cricket fans salivating at the thought of all the drama to come, this pivotal next installment is far grittier than last season. With some excellent character development, the glorious entry of megawatt cricket star Sehwag and some dark, dramatic overtures courtesy the billion-dollar industries politics, sports and Bollywood, these next ten episodes are sure to make for some riveting television.

What happens next? You’ll have to tune in to find out. Check out the video below for some crazy Sehwagism that will prep you to binge-watch the new season of Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video.

This is a partnered post.

