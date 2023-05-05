Introduction

Are you all geared-up to take your two-wheeler insurance policy to the next level? Look no further than the add-on covers packed with value-adding features. These covers will have you riding your bike with full confidence and a sense of security. Whether you are looking for the enhancement of your protection, customisation of your coverage, or upgradation of your insurance, the add-on covers have got you covered.

Add-on Covers: Definition and its Types

Add-on covers are the additional features which can be added to your currently existing two-wheeler insurance policy to provide extra coverage and protection. Such covers are designed to cater to the specific risks or requirements which may not be covered completely by the standard policies. The different types of add-on covers are as follows:

Personal Accident Cover

This add-on feature provides compensation in cases of permanent total disabilities or death due to accidents.

Zero Depreciation Cover

This add-on cover provides complete coverage against the repair or replacement costs without taking the depreciation of your vehicle into consideration.

Pillion Rider Cover

This add-on feature offers protection to the pillion riders if they meet with any kind of accident resulting in an injury or death.

Roadside Assistance Cover

This add-on feature offers assistance in case your vehicle breaks down or you meet with an accident. The support is provided in case you require fuel delivery, towing, or tire replacement of your bike.

Consumables Cover

This additional cover provides financial coverage against the replacement costs of the consumables like coolant, lubricants, and the brake oil consumed during your bike’s repair procedure.

Return to Invoice Cover

This additional cover provides compensation for the difference between the bike’s invoice value and the insurance policy’s claim amount in case of the vehicle’s theft or total loss.

Engine Protection Cover

This add-on cover offers protection against damages caused to your bike’s engine or other parts due to oil leakage or water ingression.

These are just a few examples of the additional covers which can be added to your comprehensive bike insurance policy to enhance it. It must be noted that these add-on covers cannot be bought with the standard third-party bike insurance policies.

With so many features, you can rest assured that you are receiving the best in the two-wheeler insurance. So why wait? Read on to know more about the value-adding features that add-on covers bring about to your bike insurance policy to ride into the sunset with peace of mind.

Other Value-adding Features of Add-on Covers

Although you have to pay an additional premium for the add-on covers, the two-wheeler insurance policy’s add-on covers add extra value by helping you during unforeseen events. Here are a few benefits which these additional covers offer:

Financial Protection on Maintenance and Repairs

The additional covers can be used to get discounts on the maintenance or repair costs of your two-wheeler. It will also aid you to keep your vehicle in proper condition, ultimately saving you from spending excessive money in the long run.

Secures your Bike from Natural Disasters

This add-on cover provides security to your bike against damages which are caused due to natural calamities such as storms, earthquakes, floods, and more.

Protection Against Bike’s Depreciation

When you buy a zero depreciation additional cover, you are technically paying for its depreciation when it gets damaged. Suppose a tree falls on your two-wheeler when it is parked, or you meet with an accident which causes damage to your bike. Your respective insurance provider will provide compensation for your bike’s depreciation in addition to the other claim amount which you may be eligible for.

Retains your NCB Even When you Claim

No claim bonus comes into play when you don’t make any claims on your two-wheeler insurance policy within a specified period of time. Every year which you do not make a claim for, your respective bike insurance provider will give you an extra discount on your succeeding premiums. However, if you make even a single claim, your NCB comes down to zero. If you have a no claim bonus protection additional cover, it will help ensure that you receive discounts on your premium amounts even while claiming. This will ultimately enhance your insurance experience.

Final Takeaway

The add-on covers on two-wheeler insurance policies are extremely beneficial for the enhancement of the standard policies as they help save significantly in the long run. If you choose the right add-on covers, you will be able to ensure that you have comprehensive coverage for your vehicle. This will also help neglect significant expenses in cases of unforeseen events in the long run. However, it is imperative that you carefully take into account the add-on covers which pertain to your needs and budget. Being a value-adding feature to your existing comprehensive cover, these add-ons help you ride with peace of mind.

This is a Partnered Post.