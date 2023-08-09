Whether you are looking to manage an urgent financial need or explore an investment opportunity, a gold loan can be a viable solution. However, to make an informed decision, it is important to understand the concept of interest rates and how they impact your loan. This is where a gold loan calculator becomes a handy online tool. It helps you find the best interest rates, plan your debts wisely, and make smart choices that fit your financial situation.

Understanding interest rates

Interest rates are essentially the cost you pay for borrowing money. In the context of a gold loan, the interest rate represents the amount you will need to repay on top of the borrowed sum. It is a crucial factor that determines the overall expense of your loan.

A seemingly small difference in interest rates can translate into significant savings over the loan tenure. This is where the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan Calculator proves invaluable. By inputting the loan amount or gold weight, and tenure into the calculator, you can instantly view the gold loan interest rate applicable, and make an informed decision.

With Bajaj Finance, you can easily avail of a gold loan, starting from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, with interest rates starting from just 9.50% p.a. The loan amount that you can avail of depends on factors like the value of your gold, the loan-to-value ratio, interest rates, and repayment tenure. By understanding these calculations, you can make informed decisions and plan your borrowing needs effectively.

How does our gold loan calculator work?

This online tool is convenient and easy to use. You just need to do the following:

Step 1: Open your preferred web browser and visit the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page

Step 2: Locate the “EMI Calculator” tab on the top navigation bar and click on it.

Step 3: In the gold loan calculator interface, you will need to input the following details:

Gold weight/loan amount: Enter the gold weight in grams or the desired loan amount that you wish to borrow from Bajaj Finance.

Repayment option: Select the repayment option that suits your financial needs. It could be monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually.

Step 4: After entering the necessary details, the gold loan calculator will process the information and provide you with the loan amount you can avail along with the total interest payable.

The calculator will display the loan amount, gold weight, and interest payable. If you are not satisfied with the results, you can modify the loan parameters and see how it affects your total interest for your chosen repayment option. This flexibility allows you to find the most suitable loan structure to meet your financial requirements.

If you are in need of funds to manage your planned or unplanned expenses, you can consider the gold loan offered by Bajaj Finance. This lets you use your unused gold at home to access the funds you require. You can easily avail of a gold loan, starting from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, with interest rates starting at just 9.50% p.a. To apply for a gold loan today, visit the Bajaj Finserv website.

This is a Partnered Post.