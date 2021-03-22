This World Sleep Day- Duroflex recreates traditional Indian lullabies through the digital music series ‘Sounds of Sleep’.

Recognising this and leading the charge to raise awareness about the importance of sleep is Duroflex – India's leading sleep solutions brand.

What is the relationship between music and sleep? Ask any new parent and they will attest to the power of music to lull their young ones to a deep peaceful slumber. Unsurprisingly, parents around the world have used lullabies to achieve just that.

Recognising this and leading the charge to raise awareness about the importance of sleep is Duroflex – India's leading sleep solutions brand. To commemorate World Sleep Day 2021, they have just launched a first-of-its-kind digital music series. Duroflex Sounds of Sleep hopes to revive, honour, and recreate India’s rich tradition of regional lullabies.

Through this initiative, Duroflex wants to make it easier for new-age parents to create healthy pre-sleep routines for their loved ones. To bring this concept to life, the popular actor, philanthropist, and mom Kalki Koechlin will host this unique six-episode series powered by the prominent Indian voices of Monali Thakur, Shilpa Rao, Chinmayi, Geetha Madhuri, Sanah Moidutty and Shalmali Kholgade. Talking about her collaboration, Kalki Koechlin says, "When I started my parenting journey, I began looking for soothing music to put my baby to sleep to create a healthy sleep routine for her. I knew that India had a vibrant collection of regional lullabies but found it very difficult to discover these hidden gems. So, when Duroflex approached me to host a series that aimed to revive and curate regional lullabies in a digitally convenient way for parents.

Smita Murarka, Vice President – Marketing & E-Commerce, Duroflex, adds more perspective saying, “Our earliest memories of sleep music are the lullabies that our parents or grandparents sang while rocking us to sleep. Even as adults, music is a great way to relax and unwind. We wanted to go back to our roots, celebrating this sleep routine tradition from various parts of India and curate it digitally for the convenience of new-age millennial parents.”

Co-created with Sony Music India and Lodestar UM Studios and production associates, the series will be co-hosted on Sony Music India's social channels. Audiences can tune in every Friday to rediscover lullabies from different parts of India in various regional languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and Punjabi.

Sounds of Sleep Episode Guide

* March 19 - Hindi - Monali Thakur

* March 26 - Bengali - Shalmali Kholgade

* April 02 - Malayalam - Sanah Moidutty

* April 09 - Tamil - Chinmayi Sripada

* April 16 - Punjabi - Shilpa Rao

* April 23 - Telugu - Geetha Madhuri

Stay tuned to every fantastic episode by following Duroflex on Facebook & Instagram @Duroflexworld and check out the first episode of the series here on YouTube.

This is a partnered post.