This Red Cable Day, Get Ready For A Special OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale

The OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale Is Coming To Red Cable Day And Here’s How You Can Get It

OnePlus’ Red Cable Day is upon us. The third edition of OnePlus’ exclusive membership programme promises to be a special one with the imminent launch of the highly anticipated OnePlus 9 Series 5G just days away from now.

The Red Cable Club is already a huge hit with the OnePlus community and has over three million members since its inception in December 2019 thanks to the various curated, unique and exclusive experiences available for members. It’s Red Cable Day, celebrated annually on 17th March, promises to be a crackling event this time around with a host of bundled and special offers in store as the technology giant introduces a special OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale for members. Here are all the offer details you need to know about OnePlus’ Red Cable Day that you can’t miss.

1 - The Red Cable Club membership is divided into three tiers, viz. Explorer, Insider and Elite. Each tier member can purchase a bundle worth INR 8499 for just INR 4000 and take home the OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack, a OnePlus Hat and an INR 4000 gift voucher for OnePlus 9 Series 5G that can be redeemed during open sale. That’s right, you get exclusive launch offers before anyone else for the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. Simply log in to your member account by visiting OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store app and purchase the bundle when it goes live at 9 AM on 17th March.

2 – OnePlus is also extending the following special offers for Red Cable Privé, a dedicated member-only platform as part of its special Red Cable Day sale. Check out the top offers below that you can’t miss out on.

50% discount on digital subscription from The Economist

INR 200 discount voucher on the OnePlus Band (18th March onwards)

INR 200 discount voucher on the OnePlus Power Bank (18th March onwards)

10% discount special offer on purchase of a OnePlus TV (18th March onwards)

5% discount on the OnePlus Buds Z (21st March onwards)

Red Cable Privé members can purchase their favourite OnePlus product from the list above on oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store app to avail these offers. As before, OnePlus is also holding a limited sale for the community co-created jackets on Red Cable Privé keeping in mind the popular demand from members during the previous Red Cable Day sale.

3 – The Red Cable Day also extends to OnePlus’ offline customers with various plans and special offers at its experience stores and exclusive service centres for 17th March. Customers can purchase any OnePlus accessory at a 5% discount at OnePlus experience stores. You can also get a free battery replacement for any OnePlus smartphone from OnePlus 3 to OnePlus 6T range with a voucher available on Red Cable Privé.

You can also repair any OnePlus smartphone device you own for no extra service charge. Customers who own the OnePlus 7 to OnePlus 8T range of devices and OnePlus Nord users can avail 20% discount on the Red Cable Care plan and join the incredible community at a discounted rate. There will also a lucky draw with a bowl of happiness across OnePlus service centres, if you’re feeling lucky.

OnePlus is known for the valued relationship it has built with its community and the Red Cable Day is simply an extension of this strong bond. So mark your calendars for 17th March and get ready to take part in the third Red Cable Day with a special OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle sale. Make sure you pick the offer of your choice from the exhaustive list above. Happy Red Cable Day to you!

This is Partnered Post