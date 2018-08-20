You are here:
These national athletes never compromise on their speed, and the same goes for their smartphone

Brands FP Studio Aug 20, 2018 22:12:07 IST

There’s not a lot you can do in 11.24 seconds. You can read this sentence four times, you can scarf down a burger if you are really hungry. You can just about beat the red light at a signal if you drive well. On the other hand, if your name is P.V Sindhu, you can probably send down some smashing serves to destroy your opponent in badminton. If your name is Dutee Chand, you set a national track record.

It’s all about speed for these high performers. They thrive on it. Which is why when Flipkart sent out these tweets with Sindhu and Chand, we were intrigued. The hashtag #AsFastAsYou is not something that can be used lightly with athletes of this calibre.

When Flipkart goes all out on their promotional campaigns, it generally means there’s an amazing phone on its way. What is a product that is as fast as Sindhu and Chand, and can replicate their speed in our daily lives? Will the phone compromise on elegance and grace in pursuit of speed? Will the phone sacrifice performance in some areas for speed in others? Nope, Sindhu and Chand would never associate with anything but the best.

The phone has to be something that possesses their characteristic: A device that has the memory to remember competitors and tracks but never compromises on speed. Good memory and electric speed, what is this magic phone?

Click here to keep a close eye on this speed devil!

This is a partnered post.


