These national athletes never compromise on their speed, and the same goes for their smartphone

There’s not a lot you can do in 11.24 seconds. You can read this sentence four times, you can scarf down a burger if you are really hungry. You can just about beat the red light at a signal if you drive well. On the other hand, if your name is P.V Sindhu, you can probably send down some smashing serves to destroy your opponent in badminton. If your name is Dutee Chand, you set a national track record.

It’s all about speed for these high performers. They thrive on it. Which is why when Flipkart sent out these tweets with Sindhu and Chand, we were intrigued. The hashtag #AsFastAsYou is not something that can be used lightly with athletes of this calibre.

P.V. Sindhu, India’s Badminton champ is furiously fast on the courts. Off them, she needs something as fast as her! We’ll have that covered. #AsFastAsSindhu #AsFastAsYou #ComingSoon — Flipkart (@Flipkart) August 17, 2018

When you’re one of the fastest sprinters in the country, you don’t like waiting for anything! That’s why we got something #AsFastAsDutee! Are you ready for something #AsFastAsYou? Stay Tuned. #OnlyOnFlipkart — Flipkart (@Flipkart) August 17, 2018

When Flipkart goes all out on their promotional campaigns, it generally means there’s an amazing phone on its way. What is a product that is as fast as Sindhu and Chand, and can replicate their speed in our daily lives? Will the phone compromise on elegance and grace in pursuit of speed? Will the phone sacrifice performance in some areas for speed in others? Nope, Sindhu and Chand would never associate with anything but the best.

The phone has to be something that possesses their characteristic: A device that has the memory to remember competitors and tracks but never compromises on speed. Good memory and electric speed, what is this magic phone?

For a national level sprinter like Dutee Chand, compromising on Speed is not an option! Presenting POCO F1 - a smartphone that ensures nothing slows her down! Unveils #OnlyOnFlipkart August 22nd! #AsFastAsDutee #AsFastAsYou @IndiaPOCO Know More: https://t.co/i5DOEZHbwf pic.twitter.com/tKEGXNLg0j — Flipkart (@Flipkart) August 20, 2018

