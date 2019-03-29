The players behind the mobile games: RummyCircle personalized experience

There has been a significant growth of mobile games across the country with the gaming experience no longer limited to platforms like PCs and consoles. What it clearly means is that the expectations and requirements of the players today are diverse and vast. While this can be a fantastic opportunity for the gaming industry, it can also be a challenge. To create games that engage and excite the player, game developers need meaningful insights and that’s exactly what RummyCircle has been working on continuously.

The Difference between Gamers and Players

The very first thing that comes to mind when we think about the target audience of games is the concept of gamers. We broadly divide gamers into two broad categories, the hardcore gamer and the casual gamer. These two categories are further associated with certain stereotypes, for example, the hardcore gamer is male and young while the casual gamer is old and female.

The reality is that today we have players and most of them fall somewhere between the two extremes mentioned above. So, there are different gaming behaviour rather than set stereotypes. RummyCircle understands this differentiating factor for online rummy and works on giving a personalized experience to each player on its platform. Huge amounts of data is analyzed every day to understand what a player is looking for and how the need of one player is different from another in the choice of game, what cash the player wants to play for and the skill level of rummy. Capturing all of this data, RummyCircle offers a customized journey for its players, so that they get what they are looking for.

Social Behavior of Players

What defines the player today is his social behaviour. How do these millions of players similar or different when it comes to their attitudes and needs. As per a recent report shared by Google on player insights, it is seen that the social behaviour influences both the discovery of the game and the choice they make. It also decides whether a player chooses to play against others or as a part of the community or alliance. The passion for gaming decides the time spent playing a game, the importance of games in their identity and even the fan like behaviour like picking branding merchandise.

Connected Enthusiasts

This is a kind of player who uses a vast number of channels to discover new games. However, almost all their channels involve other people either in real life or online. These are the players that are most likely to react to in-app advertising.

Playful Explorers

These are the players that are less socially dependent while their main source of game discovery comes from Play Store top charts, YouTube, game ratings and even in-app advertising. These are the players who love games and want to explore based on reviews and customer feedback. In one way, they are the informed players.

Influenced Players

As the name suggests, these are the players who pick a game based on the influence of their friends or seeing someone else play the game or even watching online videos. When we look at such players, it is the word of mouth, referral programs, testimonials work the best.

Passive Players

These are the players who make their choice based on top charts and in-app advertising, along with other sources of discovery. When RummyCircle is targeting players of this category, it’s focusing on the trust element. The players come to the game with the assurance of friends and want the same gratification on the platform as well.

Motivators go beyond relaxation and boredom

The universal motivators to keep playing games are relaxation and boredom. But today’s players go beyond these factors. Take the example of connected enthusiasts, who are all about improving their skills and making progress in games. On the other hand, the playful explorers and the influenced players look at playing games and making progress as a reward, however, they are less focused on working on their skills.

Players are not from one genre

There are game segments that have a universal appeal across all types of players. Puzzle games and strategy games are the preferred choices for almost all types of players. The connected enthusiasts play almost every genre of game, while the playful explorers prefer action and adventure games. The influenced players go after the puzzles, however, they also like adventure, strategy and trivia games. The influenced player goes for the card games, trivia and word games while the passive players settle for puzzles and card games.

How RummyCircle Brings it together

These are like the different gaming requirements of the player of today. RummyCircle understands that every player has a different expectation from the game and doesn’t think of its audience as demographic stereotypes. Instead, the approach is to satisfy the varied gaming needs with its rummy card game. Adding new features on a regular basis improves the game experience. Also, it segments players as per their gaming preference and doesn’t generalize its players. It further puts a lot of emphasis on getting feedback from its players, addressing their concerns and bring improvements in the game experience. On the whole, it is a promise and commitment to give the Best Rummy ExperienceTM.

