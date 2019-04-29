The OnePlus 7 launch date is set, and you’re invited

Emerging in India five years ago, OnePlus smartphones have gone from strength to strength in the past half-decade. With the launch of its latest model, the OnePlus 7, the “flagship killer” brand is set to unveil its very own flagship model.

Having competed neck and neck with high-end, premium brands, OnePlus has always been greatly appreciated by Indian consumers because of its ability to maintain utmost quality at an accessible price point.

The new model teases cutting-edge technologies in an easy-to-use interface with a sleek design that is built for style and dexterity. In its biggest launch yet, OnePlus invited the public to be a part of the international unveiling at a special event in Bangalore, tickets for which were sold out immediately.

OnePlus fans who didn’t get the chance to access the special invites can, however, still be a part of the momentous event by tuning into the live stream at:

The Launch: A Haven For Smartphone Enthusiasts

On May 14, 2019, OnePlus will officially launch the newest member of its technologically-advanced entourage - the OnePlus 7. With state-of-the-art features and specifications, the smartphone looks set to live up to the auspicious numeric in its name, a number long associated throughout history with greatness.

The launch event promises to be the brand’s biggest and most exciting yet. Taking place in Bangalore, the show will see key regions of India, USA and Europe all witness the new model simultaneously.

Members of the public were given the chance to participate in the event, where exclusive goodies can be earned as well as a chance for interactive demos and interactions with OnePlus staff. Only a limited number of invitation vouchers were available, selling out in a matter of hours.

You can, however, still be a part of the launch and get all the information you need on the smartphone to make your buying decision before it even hits the shelves. Just tune into the live stream on May 14, 2019, at:

This is a partnered post.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.