The new parent checklist: 6 essential products you need to buy for your baby

Welcoming a new addition to the family is a wonderful time in any parent’s life. It’s also a period of massive adjustment as you get used to being a parent for the first time (or fifth, your choice!) to a wee little, brand new human. The whole experience can be quite overwhelming for parents as they learn to adapt to irregular sleep patterns and feeding schedules, while deciphering cries and grumbles as communication, and generally tending to the whims and fancies of their tiny new boss.

You may already have the absolute essentials such as diapers, feeding bottles and swaddling clothes. However, there are a few things that are usually overlooked which can ease some of the pressures of newborn parenting – a range of products and gadgets designed to make the lives of all the mamas and papas out there a tad bit less stressful and tiresome.

Here, we outline the key items that can make those first few months a little less challenging.

Nail Clippers

You’d be surprised at how fast a newborn’s fingernails grow. And the little one can use their sharp little claws to scratch their faces by mistake, so you’ll need to clip those nails regularly. Buy nail clippers designed especially for babies to ensure maximum safety.

Baby Monitor

A baby monitor is great for anxious new parents to rest easy without having to prick their ears for any small sound coming from the baby’s room. The monitor clearly lets you hear (and see) what your baby is up to in their crib, so you don’t haven’t to make the midnight trek unnecessarily for every whimper you think you hear. These devices are also great when you put the baby down to bed, are entertaining guests, or sneaking in a quiet dinner in the next room.

Skin Care Products

Baby skin is delicate and needs to be treated with the utmost care. Skin care products such as creams and lotions are essential to keeping a newborn’s skin supple and moisturized. After all, a baby’s skin tends to dry out much faster than adults. Using baby wipes, diapers and washing can also irritate the skin. Use a dermatologist- and paediatrician-tested moisturizer designed especially for infants such as Baby Dove Nourishing Baby Lotion, which can be massaged into the skin after every bath. Using a pH-neutral baby lotion such as Baby Dove ensures that your baby is getting that extra gentle care they deserve.

Baby Carrier or Wrap

Having your baby on you, also known as babywearing, is thought to have many benefits. It makes your baby feel secure, limiting crying while helping parent and child bond. It also leaves you with your hands-free to get to other tasks easily. Most parents choose a carrier when heading outdoors and a wrap when at home. Whether running errands or tidying up, investing in some good baby-carrying equipment can do wonders to allow you to get more done throughout the day.

Bottle Brush

This is an essential tool that most new parents tend to overlook until they bring their little one home and realise that effectively cleaning a baby bottle without a brush is no easy task. Buy a new bottle brush reserved solely for your baby’s feeding bottles to make the task of daily cleaning more straightforward.

Baby Food Maker

As your baby grows and you start introducing solid food, one of the most indispensable gadgets you can invest in to save you time and hassle is a baby food maker. These mini processors can steam, blend, chop and puree fruits, vegetable, meat and fish quick and easy. Make nutritious homemade food without the preservatives and additives found in packaged baby food. With just pressing a few buttons, you can have your baby’s meals prepared in fast and easy, leaving you with extra time to spend on more important matters.

Having a new baby at home can be a handful, and you will need all the help you can get. Being prepared for your new arrival with handy products can make settling in a little less daunting and more enjoyable. If you have a little one on the way, start shopping and preparing your home a few months in advance so you are not left scrambling and overwhelmed when he or she makes an appearance.

