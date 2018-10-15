The history of the hottest SUV in the world: Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The launch of the Mercedes-AMG G-Class always attracts a lot of media attention. Off-roaders love it, 63 armies across the world swear by its efficiency, regular people are confused by it and there’s always a bunch of naysayers who don’t appreciate it. BUT, and this is a big but, there’s no denying this: This vehicle has a bunch of hardcore fans stretching back to 1979 who swear by it.

Some people call it by its original name: Geländewagen, that’s German for cross-country vehicle. Others call it the G-Wagen. The G-Class has always held attracted a certain set of people. These are owners who want comfort inside a vehicle as it dismantles every terrain they unleash it on.

The G-Wagen had a rather rocky start. The first order for 1,000 G-Wagens was placed by the Shah of Iran in 1972 for his military. However, by the time the vehicles came out, the Shah was no longer in power. These unexpected turn of events inspired Mercedes-Benz to make the G-Wagen publicly available.

The G-Wagen became so well known for its tactical prowess that the Vatican ordered one for Pope John Paul II in 1980. The mystical white G-Wagen was outfitted with a transparent top that enabled the Pope to see and interact with his followers. The vehicle quickly became famous as the Popemobile and now has a place of honour at the Mercedes-Benz Museum at Stuttgart, Germany.

Remember, until now the G-Wagen didn’t have any air-conditioning or any creature comfort whatsoever (do you really think a military vehicle comes with such frills?). 1981 saw automatic transmission, air conditioning, and protective headlamp grilles come into the picture. The 230 GE that debuted in Turin in 1982 got a fuel injection along with better front seats and wider tyres.

The 10th anniversary of the G-Wagen (in 1989) saw the 4-wheel drive become a permanent feature. The 463 G-Class in 1990 saw an updated chassis. 1994 was the year the vehicle was officially named the G-Class. In 1998, the G 500 with a 296 hp V 8 went into production. The 20th anniversary saw a limited run of V8 G 500 Classics come out. 1999 was also the year the G55 AMG came out, the most powerful G-Class with 354 hp. In 2001, the G-Class was officially launched in the United States.

The G-Class’s 25th birthday was marked with the launch of the Classic 25 model in 2004. This was an upgraded G500 with super cool wheels, brushed aluminium side mouldings and a bunch of commemorative badges.

In 2006, the G-Class created history when a documentary film-maker took a G500 into the Siberian wilderness, the world’s coldest region. The SUV travelled for 12,000 km without a single breakdown in temperatures that went as low as -63 degrees Fahrenheit.

In June 2012, the G-Class got LED running lights and new side mirrors with integrated turn signals, along with a new interior and modern features

And now in 2018, 39 years after it first made an appearance, Mercedes-Benz has launched the Mercedes-AMG G 63. We won’t tell you about the vehicle. We’ll let you watch it here.

The G-Class is such a sturdy vehicle that 63 armies across the world have used it. It’s seen more action than any soldier in the world. In fact, Mercedes-Benz has promised NATO that it will continue to produce the car until 2025. Australian firefighters, US Marines, African armies, the G-Class is a favourite across military borders.

You also have actor Sylvester Stallone and boxer Floyd Mayweather who are big fans of the G-Class.

Mercedes-Benz defied convention when they made G-Class publicly available. They defied convention when they made a vehicle that couldn’t be stopped by any force, not even time. The G-Class is a living legend. Get ready to be part of its legacy.

This is a partnered post.