Take A Look At The Majestic Hidden Corners Of India With MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Sets Off On A Journey Of Discovering India’s Beautiful Hidden Spots And You’re Invited

Have you ever heard of a lake created because of a meteorite collision 50,000 years ago that’s now used to study the moon and Mars in Maharashtra? Or witnessed stunning rock-cut structural temples from the shores of Agastya lake in Karnataka that was once the capital of the Early Chalukyas? Have you been awestruck at the view of more than 40 Himalayan peaks seen from a small village in Uttarakhand?

Most of us would have already visited the top tourist spots in India. With so many great places to visit already, it can be easy to forget that India has a wealth of undiscovered places that don’t necessarily come with a tourist tag. This year, while we wait for international travel to resume, let’s pledge to visit some of these extraordinary destinations that await you.

Those of us bitten by the travel bug know what it means to travel outside and forge new experiences on our journeys. Thankfully, MakeMyTrip has come up with a brilliant answer to feed our wanderlust while we wait for the world to open her arms to us once again.

THE PLAN

What’s the plan you ask? Well, MakeMyTrip has curated a list of offbeat and hidden places across the country that they want to encourage you to travel to. These aren’t your usual run-of-the-mill tourist brochure inspired places. Instead, the list will open your eyes, and hopefully your travel boots, to explore the hidden corners that are almost as beautiful as popular places Indians visit otherwise, if not more so.

Far away from tourist hotspots of India is an India that is waiting to showcase her beauty, if only you know where to look. That’s where MakeMyTrip comes in. The online travel booking giant has made a list of these hidden gems that they plan to bring to you. From Lonar in Maharashtra to Chopta in Uttarakhand and Badami in Karnataka and many more exciting places, this one needs to go to your to-do list rather than your bucket list.

For a country as big and diverse as ours, MakeMyTrip has come up with a launch plan that’s as grand as their list of places.

THE IDEA

Starting today, that is January 26, 2021, over the next 45 days, MakeMyTrip will release details of the list of places through 36 influencers representing different Indian states from different arenas such as travel, photography and lifestyle, such as Shenaz Treasurywala, Gaurav Taneja, Savi and Vid from Bruised Passports and many more. Each of these influencers will reach out to their followers and amplify the campaign, making it reach the right target audience in the next few weeks.

Think along the lines of Ajinkya Rahane, Virender Sehwag, Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Guru Randhawa, Pankaj Tripathi and Suresh Raina among others to get an idea about some of the sportspersons, celebrities and influencers roped in for the campaign.

THE DISCOVERY

On January 26, the campaign will be launched by MakeMyTrip through a video that will encourage you to rediscover India and its beauty. With a voiceover by Vijay Raaz, the video will exhort you to look beyond the obvious tourist attractions in the country.

This will soon be followed by India’s first online travel parade on Instagram Stories where the 36 influencers will be seen talking about their state and its beautiful corners. This will be followed by the influencers who will travel and discover these amazing places for their followers in a bid to inspire them to explore their own country.

We’re enthused by this idea of travelling and seeking beauty in our own land and falling in love with it all over again. India’s sheer diversity means that you can experience almost any type of travel you’re looking for and MakeMyTrip’s initiative is sure to trigger wanderlust and set you off on a new journey soon we’re sure.

Here’s to more adventures and new experiences in India over the next few months, courtesy MakeMyTrip.

This is a partnered post.