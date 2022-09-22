The festive season is always a special time for us as it gives us all the opportunity to bond with our loved ones. For e-commerce platforms, it’s a great opportunity to engage with the consumer. E-commerce giant Flipkart is looking to sweeten the deal for its consumer base with its annual Big Billion Days sale, which is slated to go live on September 23rd.

Even as the Big Billion Days Sale goes live soon, we tell you why Flipkart should be the top consideration for anyone looking for a premium smartphone across the different price points

WHY YOU NEED TO TUNE IN TO THE BIG BILLON DAYS SALE

The Big Billion Days Sale 2022 offers customers huge discounts on premium smartphones and has the widest selection across different smartphone brands. When you shop during the Big Billion Days sale, you get to experience the best of the latest technology at affordable prices. Flipkart has seen a more than 30% jump over last year in its premium smartphone customer base, which shows how well Flipkart can cater to these customers and is the preferred choice for premium smartphones.

With the Big Billion Days sale, customers can expect to shop for their favourite phones from popular brands such as realme, Motorola, Infinix, POCO, Apple, Samsung, Nothing, OPPO among others at lucrative prices.

UNBELIEVABLE DEALS

One of the biggest deals customers that will delight everyone centres around the iPhone 13, which is teased to be priced below Rs.50,000* for the 128 GB variant vs the 64 GB iPhone 12 variant. This will be a never-before-seen price and will prompt customers to switch to an iPhone. If you thought that was it, think again: While the iPhone 12 Mini’s price is teased as being between Rs. 30,000- Rs. 40,000*, the iPhone 11 will be available for as low as Rs.2X,999*, which makes it the most affordable option for a modern iPhone in case you are planning to buy your first iPhone!

Let’s have a look at the Top Offers in the Premium Smartphones Category.

Rs.20,000-Rs.30,000:

In the Rs.20,000-Rs.30,000 category, we have some interesting options going on sale during the big billion days. To begin with, we have the Nothing Phone (1) which comes with a glyph interface, a 120Hz AMOLED display and is one of the most disruptive designs of the year. With an MRP of Rs.37,999, it will come at a price of Rs. 28,999* during the big billion days.

The realme GT Neo 3T 5G with a qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and a 64MP camera with (OIS ) optical image stabilization. The MRP of this phone is Rs.34,999 and will come at a sale price of Rs.22,999* during the big billion days.

The OPPO Reno8 5G comes with a 80W SUPERVOOC charging, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, one of the latest launch from OPPO, it also comes with a glow design. It has an MRP of Rs.38,999 and will come at a sale price of Rs.26,999* during the big billion days.

The Google Pixel 6a has a pixel camera and a google tensor processor. It is one of the best price drops in a newly launched phone. The MRP is Rs.43,999 and will come a sale price of Rs.27,699* during the big billion days.

The newest launch, vivo V25 5G is a color changing phone with a fluorite design and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It comes at a MRP of Rs.32,999 and is going on sales with a price of Rs.25,499*

>Rs.30,000:

In this price bracket, we first have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G which comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 6.6” AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With an MRP of Rs.101,999, the sales price stands at a Rs.59,999*

The realme GT2 Pro 5G has a 8.18mm paper thin design along with a 50 MP dual camera equipped with Sony IMX 766 sensor featuring OIS (optical image stabilization). The MRP of this phone stands at Rs.57,999 and will go on a sale with a price of Rs.34,999*

EXCHANGE VALUE AND EMI OPTIONS

And if you thought great deals on smartphones were the only benefits of tuning in to the Big Billion Days Sale, think again. Flipkart is also offering its customers the option of a no-cost EMI with 0% interest and processing fee.

2.The Flipkart Exchange Program offers unbeatable exchange rates on old phones (in working condition), providing you with up to 90% off on the purchase value of the new smartphone. Select models will also offer customers additional discounts when they exchange the old device. The exchange rates vary depending on the condition of your phone.

3.Here’s something else to be excited about: You can also avail a 10% extra bank offer on select bank cards and cashback on select wallet transactions.

4.SCREEN DAMAGE PROTECTION

Flipkart also offers its customers a complete suite of services that will protect their phone screens from screen damage. You will never have to worry about screen damage with the Flipkart Screen Damage Protection Plan, which protects your screen against any accidental or liquid damage. The plan offers 100% genuine parts, free pick and drop of your smartphone, and 98% best in industry claim rate. Flipkart also offers all-India coverage with single-point helpdesk support so that you can avail yourself of seamless repair benefits.

*Inclusive of all event offers.

This is a Partnered Post.