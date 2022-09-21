The festive season is always a special time for us as it gives us all the opportunity to bond with our loved ones. For e-commerce platforms, it’s a great opportunity to engage with the consumer. E-commerce giant Flipkart is looking to sweeten the deal for its consumer base with its annual Big Billion Days sale, which is slated to go live on September 23rd.

Even as the Big Billion Days Sale goes live soon, we tell you why Flipkart should be the top consideration for anyone looking for a premium smartphone across the different price points

WHY YOU NEED TO TUNE IN TO THE BIG BILLON DAYS SALE

The Big Billion Days Sale 2022 offers customers huge discounts on premium smartphones and has the widest selection across different smartphone brands. When you shop during the Big Billion Days sale, you get to experience the best of the latest technology at affordable prices. Flipkart has seen a more than 30% jump over last year in its premium smartphone customer base, which shows how well Flipkart can cater to these customers and is the preferred choice for premium smartphones.

With the Big Billion Days sale, customers can expect to shop for their favourite phones from popular brands such as realme, Motorola, Infinix, POCO, Apple, Samsung, Nothing, OPPO among others at lucrative prices.

UNBELIEVABLE DEALS

One of the biggest deals customers will delight in centres around the iPhone 13, which is teased to be priced below Rs.50,000* for the 128 GB variant vs the 64 GB iPhone 12 variant. This will be a never-before-seen price and will prompt customers to switch to an iPhone. If you thought that was it, think again: While the iPhone 12 Mini’s price is teased as being between Rs. 30,000- Rs. 40,000*, the iPhone 11 will be available for as low as Rs.2X,999*, which makes it the most affordable option for a modern iPhone in case you are planning to buy your first iPhone!

Another great deal that deserves the spotlight includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which will be available for 59,999* and 31,999* respectively.

The other offers that may catch your fancy include:

In the <10,000* bracket:

Model Name MRP Big Billion Day Price (Including all event offers) realme C30s ₹9,999 ₹6,250* POCO C31 ₹10,999 ₹5,999* Redmi 9i Sport ₹9,999 ₹6,999* realme narzo 50i ₹7,999 ₹5,799* Infinix Smart 6 HD ₹8,999 ₹5,219* realme C33 ₹11,999 ₹7,999* Samsung Galaxy F13 ₹14,999 ₹8,499* vivo T1x ₹16,990 ₹9,999* POCO M4 Pro ₹17,999 ₹9,749* Moto e40 ₹10,999 ₹8,099* Infinix Hot 12 Play ₹11,999 ₹ 7,199* realme C35 ₹13,999 ₹9,999* Redmi 10 ₹14,999 ₹7,999* POCO M5 ₹15,999 ₹ 10,999* POCO M4 5G ₹15,999 ₹ 9,749* realme C30 ₹8,499 ₹ 5,799* Infinix Smart 6 ₹8,999 ₹5,849*

<20,000* bracket:

Model Name MRP Big Billion Day Price (Including all event offers) realme 9i 5G ₹17,999 ₹10,999* POCO X4 Pro 5G ₹22,999 ₹13,999* Samsung Galaxy F23 5G ₹22,999 ₹10,999* Oppo K10 ₹18,999 ₹11,990* vivo T1 5G ₹19,990 ₹13,999* Moto g52 ₹17,999 ₹12,599* Moto g62 5G ₹21,999 ₹ 14,499* realme 9 5G SE ₹24,999 ₹14,999* realme 9 Pro+ 5G ₹27,999 ₹17,999* POCO F4 5G ₹32,999 ₹ 19,999* Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G ₹31,999 ₹ 19,999* Moto g82 5G ₹23,999 ₹ 18,499* vivo T1 Pro 5G ₹28,990 ₹ 17,999* realme 9 Pro 5G ₹21,999 ₹14,999* vivo T1 44W ₹19,990 ₹12,499* OPPO K10 5G ₹20,999 ₹13,499* vivo T1 44W ₹19,990 ₹12,499* POCO M5 ₹15,999 ₹ 10,999*

<30,000* bracket:

Model Name MRP Big Billion Day Price (Including all event offers) Nothing Phone (1) ₹37,999 ₹ 28,999* OPPO Reno8 5G ₹38,999 ₹ 26,999* Moto Edge 30 5G ₹30,999 ₹ 22,749* Google Pixel 6a ₹43,999 ₹ 27,699* vivo V25 5G ₹32,999 ₹ 25,499* Apple iPhone 11 ₹43,900 ₹2x,x90* realme GT Neo 3T 5G ₹34,999 ₹ 22,999*

<50,000* bracket:

Model Name MRP Big Billion Day Price (Including all event offers) Apple iPhone 13 ₹69,900 ₹4x,x90* Apple iPhone 12 Mini ₹59,900 ₹3x,x90* Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G ₹74,999 ₹31,999* Moto Edge 30 Fusion 5G ₹49,999 ₹ 36,999* realme GT 2 Pro 5G ₹57,999 ₹ 34,999*

>50,000 bracket:

Model Name MRP Big Billion Day Price (Including all event offers) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G ₹101,999 ₹ 59,999* Moto Edge 30 Ultra 5G ₹69,999 ₹ 51,999*

EXCHANGE VALUE AND EMI OPTIONS

And if you thought great deals on smartphones were the only benefits of tuning in to the Big Billion Days Sale, think again. Flipkart is also offering its customers the option of a no-cost EMI with 0% interest and processing fee.

2.The Flipkart Exchange Program offers unbeatable exchange rates on old phones (in working condition), providing you with up to 90% off on the purchase value of the new smartphone. Select models will also offer customers additional discounts when they exchange the old device. The exchange rates vary depending on the condition of your phone.

3.Here’s something else to be excited about: You can also avail a 10% extra bank offer on select bank cards and cashback on select wallet transactions.

4.SCREEN DAMAGE PROTECTION

Flipkart also offers its customers a complete suite of services that will protect their phone screens from screen damage. You will never have to worry about screen damage with the Flipkart Screen Damage Protection Plan, which protects your screen against any accidental or liquid damage. The plan offers 100% genuine parts, free pick and drop of your smartphone, and 98% best in industry claim rate. Flipkart also offers all-India coverage with single-point helpdesk support so that you can avail yourself of seamless repair benefits.

*Inclusive of all event offers.

This is a Partnered Post.