Sensitizing kids about air pollution is the way to go

It’s amazing how much a person can accomplish over a lifetime if they start early enough. In aeons past, before education was formalised, children were introduced to habits that over the course of a lifetime, set a lot of good in motion. The idea was, that as adults, this would ensure their passage into a good place in the next world.

That was the thought behind Volvo’s Breathe Free program’s school workshops. To not just educate children on the problem, but to get them thinking on the solution, and to get them involved by way of small, everyday actions that add up to cleaner air in our cities. The workshops positively hummed with excitement and new learning.

Of course, children being children, wanted to do so much more. So when the conversation turned to cleaner air for not just their own families, buy beyond them; the altruism that makes kids so refreshing to be around was apparent.

Watch the video below, and warm your heart a little by the glow of these little lights.

This Diwali, let’s bring the battle to bad air.

This is a partnered post.