Unsung heroes can be found in every corner of India, and it’s time we told their stories. From Inderpal Singh, who turned his home into a sanctuary, to Pankaj Tarai who helped several accident victims, and more, these heroes are quietly and determinedly transforming the country around us.

A home for sparrows

Inderpal Singh Batra has turned his home into a sanctuary for over 25000 sparrows. In the Prime Minister’s electoral district of Varanasi, Inderpal Singh Batra has been on a campaign to save the sparrow population’s decline due to rapid urbanisation. In the early 2000s, he decided to take action by purchasing a clay pot, drilling a hole in it, and filling it with twigs to make a nest for the birds. What started with just a few sparrows has now grown to over 2,500, with more than 100 nests in Batra’s home. His efforts have turned his home into a sanctuary for these birds, and he hopes to inspire others to do the same. Batra’s initiative is a reminder of the importance of protecting our environment and the role each individual can play in preserving nature. Prime Ministe Modi was all praise for Batra’s efforts during his Mann Ki Baat address in March 2021.

Angel of the road

Pankaj Tarai has helped hundreds of accident victims, becoming an inspiration for all. Pankaj Kumar Tarai founded Devadutt Sangathan in 2015 to rescue accident victims in Jagatsinghpur district. Since then, the 38-year-old and his team of 25 volunteers have rescued 400 accident victims, of which 300 have survived. Pankaj spends 25% of his monthly income to help the injured and also created a WhatsApp group of volunteers, police, and fire station personnel to coordinate aid efforts. The group doesn’t charge victims or their families for their work. They have saved hundreds of accident victims in the past 16 years.

The ‘Gocrete’ Revolutionary

In Rajasthan, eco-friendly vedic plaster and ‘gocrete’ bricks have gained popularity due to Dr Shiv Darshan Malik. Shiv Darshan Malik, a former lecturer, from Bikaner in Rajasthan has developed Vedic Plaster and Gocrete Bricks made from cow dung, soil, and other natural materials, as an alternative to concrete. Concrete is a major contributor to climate change, generating a significant carbon footprint, and producing non-recyclable debris. Dr Malik’s Vedic Plaster, which replaces the conventional layer used in concrete structures for smooth walls, is breathable and keeps rooms cooler. Meanwhile, his Gocrete bricks can prevent up to 70% of heat radiation and have environment-friendly qualities. Dr Malik has tied up with 15 dealers across India. He is also running courses where he teaches villagers in Rajasthan how to create the eco-friendly bricks.

Paddy King of Punjab

Punjab Farmer’s Technique Reduces Water Usage in Paddy Cultivation. Surjeet Singh, a progressive farmer from Fatehpur saheb in Punjab, has developed a ridge paddy cultivation technique that reduces water usage and increases productivity. Singh’s initiative has been widely recognized, and he has received the Krishi Karman award from PM Modi. Singh has also been teaching other farmers to sow varieties of paddy that give increased yield and save water.

The Lotus of Manipur

Manipuri innovator uses lotus stems to create fashion accessories. Bijiyashanti Tongbram, a young entrepreneur from Manipur, has gained attention for using lotus stems to make small mufflers and neckties. Her unique innovation has caught the eye of many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with her fashion accessories, Tongbram also researches the medicinal properties of lotuses. Her enterprise, Sanajing Sana Thambal, has ten women, including herself, and was established after she successfully invented fragrant lotus tea. Tongbram’s efforts not only promote sustainable fashion but also showcase the untapped potential of natural resources in Manipur.