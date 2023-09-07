7 Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking

It’s challenging to manage projects and keep track of time spent due to the rising trend of remote work. Nevertheless, by using project management software with time monitoring tools, teams may manage their work more effectively, increase productivity, and finish projects on schedule.

This post will cover the best Project Management Software With Time Tracking tools that may help your team operate more efficiently, meet deadlines, and achieve its objectives.

Best Online Project Management Software With Time Tracking

Monday.com – Best Overall Project Management Software With Time Tracking

ClickUp – Best for Billable Time Tag

Wrike – Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking for Integrations

Zoho Projects – Best for Small and Growing Teams

Trello – Best for Cross-Platform Management

Teamwork – Best For Client-Facing Service Providers



Smartsheet – Best for Mobile Time Tracking

It might be difficult to decide on the best project management software with time tracking. To ensure that the suggestions we provide are accurate and useful, we have developed a thorough rating methodology.

Essential elements, including project management capabilities, time-tracking features, cost, user interface, customer service, and integrations, are part of our assessment criteria for choosing the best time tracking project management software for you.

Our rating methodology guarantees that you will receive unbiased advice that’s suited to the needs of your team.

Monday.com – Best Overall Project Management Software With Time Tracking

Fees: Starts at $8/mo

Star rating: 4.9/5

Monday.com is an online project management software With time tracking that provides a way to make it easier to monitor time for projects and for running a business. Team members may quickly log their time spent working on projects by adding a time-tracking column to any board.

Simply press the “play” button to start time tracking using our online project management tool. You can then pause or resume time tracking as necessary. The time monitoring procedure is made easier thanks to this function.

You may keep track of tasks and subtasks and access logs by using the time tracking function of the time tracking project management software. Logs can then be transferred to Excel for management and reporting needs.

Also, you can include the Widget from the project management software with a time tracking tool into any dashboard you design to keep track of development in real time.

Take a look at how this online project management software with a time tracking tool, Monday.com, may help you keep organized and on schedule with your tasks by giving its time-tracking function a try now.

Why we selected it: Project billable hours, personnel output, and billing may all be tracked with Monday.com. It’s more than simply a project management software with a time tracking tool because it can also be used to control staff output.

Pros:

Gantt charts and Kanban diagrams

A user interface that’s both beautiful and easy to customize

Offers free trials so that consumers may try out the newest features

A free version is also offered

Many integrations have been implemented, and new features are always being introduced

Several different templates

Version for use in a mobile application

Collaboration between internal teams from various organizations and external parties

Cons:

The qualities of lower tiers are minimal

For complex or voluminous activities, crowded project boards

When employing sophisticated features, a steep learning curve

A number of flaws with the new features

Few reporting options available

Features

Monday.com offers a variety of features such as dashboards, automation, file management, collaborative documents, resource management, forms, time-tracking, in-app chat, and reporting.

Integrations

Use a number of applications that can be accessible by Zapier, such as Gmail, Trello, Typeform, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar, Dropbox, Jira, Google Drive, and others, to make the project management of the time tracking project management software easier.

To guarantee good project management, it’s crucial to incorporate all pertinent apps.

Plans & Pricing

Standard : This package, which is excellent for task management, costs $10 per user each month (paid annually)

Individual : Up to two more guests are admitted free of charge

Pro : This program, which costs $16 per user each month, is great for connecting teams and businesses (paid yearly)

Basic : Appropriate for smaller teams; $8 per user every month (paid yearly)

Enterprise : Ideal for businesses to use and enhance their processes; check Monday.com for price details

ClickUp – Best For Agile Development Teams

Fee: Starts at $5/mo

Star rating: 4.6/5

Teams may collaborate on the planning, organizing, and execution of projects using the full online project management tool ClickUp, which also has time tracking features.

Goal monitoring, a variety of project views, and dashboards to monitor project progress are all features of this online project management software With time tracking capabilities. The command center offers to track inside a specific job or on any screen to monitor progress.

Selecting the lightning icon in the left menu next to the search bar will give you access to the command center of the project management software with time tracking.

Why we selected it: Due to their understanding of the importance of time monitoring for businesses, the developers of this online project management software With time tracking capabilities have implemented it into all of their plans, including a free project management one.

Pros:

Ready-made models

A little over a thousand integrations

There are various options for automation

Solid qualities

Elevated task management

Anyone can get a free life plan

Easily handle challenging assignments

Accessible from a number of angles

Cons:

Not an easy smartphone application to use

Top tiers may be too expensive for smaller businesses

There are several issues with time tracking

It could appear daunting to first-time users

Features

The command center enables tracking inside a particular work or on any screen in order to keep an eye on progress. By clicking on the lightning icon next to the search box in the left menu, you may access the command center.

Due to their understanding of the importance of time monitoring for businesses, the developers of this online project management software With time tracking capabilities have implemented it into all of their plans, including the one that’s free to use.

Integrations

Together with the more than 1,000 integrations offered by Zapier, which include native connections, you may link this online project management application with time tracking features with several apps, including Slack, Dropbox, G Suite, and more.

Plans & Pricing

Business Plus : available at a cost of $19 per individual per month and suitable for a number of teams (paid yearly)

Business : The most reasonable rates for medium-sized businesses are monthly costs of $12 per user (paid yearly)

Unlimited : $5 on a monthly basis, per user (paid yearly). Useful for working with smaller groups

Enterprise : If you want to get the lowest price, contact ClickUp

Free Forever : The seat is free of charge and without a reservation for individual usage

Wrike – Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking For Integrations

Fee: Starts at $9.80/mo

Star rating: 4/5

Keeping track of your time and other resources is a breeze with Wrike, an easy-to-use project management application. Due to its minimalistic layout, creating folders and subfolders for your projects is a breeze. Simply put, it’s an effective tool for organizing your time.

Information may be seen either at the individual or project level in this web-based project management tool that also includes a time tracking feature.

Detailed data on the project and individual performance, resource management, and personnel monitoring are also provided by the project management software with time tracking tools.

In order to get a complete picture of their time management, users of this project management software with time tracking capabilities may arrange real-time reports to be emailed to their email inbox.

Why we chose it: A comprehensive grasp of how each working hour is used is possible thanks to the features of this online project management software with time tracking capabilities, which include automated timers, manual time entry, and simple reports.

Pros:

Recent intelligent additions Identify projects that could fail

Can manage both ongoing work and projects

For marketing teams, creative teams, and professional services, there are specific account types

Easy to use

Cons:

A few tools may only be purchased as an upgrade or add-on feature

Increased learning curve

Costly in comparison to other tools

Features

An impressive range of options, including project portfolio management, interactive Gantt charts, custom request forms, pre-built templates, visual proofing, dashboards, workflow automation, and time tracking, are offered to users of this online project management software with time tracking capabilities.

Integrations

The system of project management software Wrike includes more than 400 pre-built connectors. Well-known file management programs from Google, Microsoft, and Dropbox are included in these integrations, along with programs for sales and marketing from Marketo and Salesforce.

Plans & Pricing

Free : For new teams, there is no charge

Team : $9.8 per user per month (paid yearly); ideal for expanding teams

Business : $24.8/user/month (paid yearly), suitable for all teams throughout a business

Enterprise : For pricing, get in touch with Wrike. Ideal for big teams

Pinnacle : Contact Wrike for price; best for teams performing complicated tasks

Zoho Projects – Best For Small And Growing Teams

Fee: Starts at $4/mo

Star rating: 3.9/5

Regardless of the scope or complexity of the project, organizations may use Zoho Projects, an online project management software with time tracking features, to streamline and optimize their project development processes. Every device that’s connected to the internet may access Zoho Projects.

Project managers, as well as stakeholders, can assign tasks to the right team members, budget for projects, and keep track of progress at all levels with the help of this online project management software with time tracking capabilities. It also has features for managing resources and organizing project schedules.

Using task timers and timesheets, Zoho Projects offers staff members a straightforward and practical approach to keeping track of their working hours.

With the help of this project management tool’s time tracking features, each project that’s formed has a unique timesheet where the team members can quickly record the hours they spend on various tasks.

By tracking the hours that have been logged, this feature assists team leaders and project managers in tracking the development of their projects.

Why we selected it: Invoicing and accounting software from Zoho, like Zoho Books and Zoho Invoice, seamlessly interact with the company’s time tracking software.

Managers may use this tool to easily turn timesheets into detailed invoices for payroll and client billing goals, as well as to conveniently record project expenses, create a workable budget for each project and track project costs.

Pros:

Syncing with Google and Zoho applications

Tracking of time for hourly billing

Strong features

Cheapest subscription options

Five people may utilize the free plan

Familiarity with the user experience and value of bundles for current Zoho customers

Cons:

With big teams, reporting tools fail

Several reporting features are missing

No choices to export certain file types

Not compatible with Quickbooks

The utilization of Gantt charts is challenging

Features

Task management, time and problem tracking, blueprints, reporting, forums, and task automation are just a few of the features that Zoho Projects, an online project management tool with time tracking capabilities, offers. These tools enable in-depth team conversations.

Integrations

If you’re a member of the Zoho ecosystem, you may quickly connect to a number of additional services the company provides, such as Zoho Books and its financial suite.

Third-party connections with technologies like Zendesk, Zapier, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, ServiceNow, and Office 365 are now allowed on the Zoho Marketplace.

Moreover, Zoho Flow and Zapier may be used to integrate systems.

Plans & Pricing

Free : Up to three persons may use it for free

Premium : With a free 10-day trial, it’s $4 per user per month (paid yearly)

Enterprise : With a free 10-day trial, $9 per user per month (paid yearly)

Trello – Best For Cross-Platform Management

Fee: Starts from $5/mo

Star rating: 3.6/5

Trello is an online project management tool with time tracking features that has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Users may conveniently arrange duties connected to both their personal and professional lives with its compatibility with PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

Major corporations like Fender, Kickstarter, and Google have taken a particular interest in Trello. Keeping track of how much time you spend on each task on your board is straightforward by using Trello’s Time Tracking Power-Up function.

Using this function, you can set up expectations for how long tasks will take to complete and then keep track of how much real time is spent on each. You may also specify deadlines and due dates, and you can get alerts when a job is approaching its deadline.

Why we chose it: Trello gives users the freedom to easily keep track of the time spent on multiple projects and tools by connecting with time-tracking project management programs like Harvest and Toggl.

In order to efficiently manage your assignments and deadlines, these tools are helpful whether you’re working on a project in a team or managing your job alone.

Pros:

Team-supported

Portability between platforms

You may expand your board’s capabilities with a variety of add-ons known as Powerups,

You can get intelligent automation recommendations based on your routines

Cons:

Not trustworthy for in-depth reporting

Unsuitable for intricate tasks

User reviews indicate difficulties contacting support

Absence of built-in time monitoring capabilities

Features

Trello is a popular online project management tool with time tracking features because of its flexible board structure, which enables users to create boards for various projects and use cards to represent specific tasks or things.

Trello also makes it simple for team members to collaborate with each other through comments, attachments, and mentions.

Users may add due dates, make checklists, utilize labels, and use filters to further organize their work.

Integration

Trello makes it simple to integrate with a variety of widely used third-party applications, such as Google Drive, GitHub, and Slack, to enable seamless use in conjunction with other tools.

Plans & Pricing

Premium : $10 per user monthly (paid yearly); ideal for teams managing several projects

Free : 0 dollars for the whole squad

Standard : suitable for small teams; $5 per user/month (paid yearly)

Enterprise : Best for enterprises to link work across teams, $17.5 per user/month (paid yearly)

Teamwork – Best For Facing Service Providers

Fee: Starts at $9.99/mo

Star rating: 3.3/5

By giving customers a variety of reporting choices, the online project management tool provided by Teamwork that includes time monitoring makes it simpler to identify which components of a project are taking up the most time.

With a number of features for both project management and human resources, it’s an intuitive time tracking project management tool.

Teamwork is a good piece of software to use in teams that are in charge of paying customers and keeping track of how much time is spent on projects since it offers features related to invoicing and billing.

With the help of its integrated online time-tracking tool, you can easily keep track of how much time is spent on various tasks and by various team members who are working on a project.

Why we chose it: Due to its user-friendly interface, aesthetically pleasing design, and wide range of functionalities, Teamwork is the online project management tool that sticks out the most. Also, it includes the ability to keep track of the time spent on tasks.

Pros:

Infinite coworkers with paid plans

Countless clients

All options provide a free 30-day trial

Large storage capacity for paid plans

Budget monitoring

Features for managing clients, such as invoicing

Cons:

Little integration

More expensive than many rivals

Limited free plan available

Lower levels with few security features

Features

Teamwork includes several different essential elements, including task management, collaboration tools, time tracking, and project templates. Using comments, file sharing, and mentions, users may organize and assign tasks, keep track of their progress, and communicate with other team members.

Project templates make the development of new projects simple, while time tracking capabilities enable effective time management.

Integration

The collaboration program Teamwork provides the ability to link up with a number of well-known programs, including Google Drive, Dropbox, and Slack. Its interface is simple to use and it includes a wide variety of functionalities.

Plans & Pricing

Deliver : Best for simple project management, $9.99 per user each month (paid yearly)

Grow : Suited for complicated projects at $17.99 per user each month (paid yearly)

Free : Up to 5 persons may use it for free forever

Scale : For a tailored package, contact Teamwork for pricing

Smartsheet – Best for Mobile Time Tracking

Today’s teams need help managing their projects and resources effectively. Smartsheet’s online project management tool with time tracking features is designed to help.

With the aid of this sophisticated time tracking project management tool, teams can make well-informed decisions regarding their ability to work together, project planning, budget forecasting, hiring requirements in real time, and team utilization.

Using boards, swim lanes, or kanban cards, Smartsheet’s sophisticated Kanban software automates workflows and visualizes them.

Users can also integrate it with different enterprise apps and customize this project management software with time tracking features to enhance their work. It’s an effective tool that meets the demands of picky users.

Why we chose it: The ability to create thorough project reports is made possible by this online project management tool with time tracking features, which also include a mobile function, timesheets, and expenditure monitoring capabilities. The simplicity with which the project data may be filtered makes it the perfect method for controlling costs and time in a workforce with various operating configurations.

Pros:

To get started quickly, use prebuilt projects and automation templates

A user-friendly interface

Extensive paperwork and availability of onboarding support

Connecting from sheet to sheet

Cons:

Exclusive to the Enterprise subscription are security features

Higher-tier plans are the only ones that provide premium assistance

Many tools are add-ons that must be purchased separately

Features

When it comes to managing resources, generating reports that combine multiple sheets, automating workflows, presenting multiple viewpoints, creating forms to collect data, displaying dashboards, and using Brandfolder for digital asset management.

Smartsheet, an online project management app with time tracking capabilities, offers many features.

Integration

This online project management tool with time tracking features offers multiple interfaces with useful business apps like Slack, Salesforce, Tableau, ServiceNow, and Box, and widely used programs like Google apps and Microsoft. Crucial development tools like Jira are only one example.

You may connect with additional tools and customize your workflow thanks to the platform’s expansion capabilities via a REST API and webhooks.

Plans & Pricing

Business : projects with limitless editors benefit most from the $25 per user/month (paid yearly) fee

Pro : Best for teams with unlimited viewers, $7 per monthly user (paid yearly)

Enterprise : The best option for big teams; get pricing from Smartsheet

Free : $0 for up to two editors and one user

Our Ranking Methodology For The Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking

Choosing the best project management system with time tracking is a crucial choice for any team or organization. These project management tools for time monitoring can help with streamlining workflow, properly allocating resources, and guaranteeing that projects are finished on time and within budget.

We’ve developed a thorough rating process that we employ to identify the top time-tracking-capable online project management tools.

Define Your Needs: It’s crucial to know your requirements before beginning. The size of your team, the number of projects you manage, and your specific time-tracking requirements must all be considered. If you take these actions first, you can focus on the time tracking project management software options that match your needs.

Research and Shortlist: Research must then be done on the various time tracking project management software options that are available, and the list must then be narrowed down to those that include time-tracking functions. In order to focus on the solutions that are the most extensively used and dependable in the business, examine the feedback left on websites, user evaluations, and professional recommendations.

Evaluate Time Tracking Features: It’s important to assess each product’s ability to measure time once you have reduced your list of potential time tracking project management software options. It’s crucial to pay attention to elements like real-time tracking, obtaining estimates, and producing reports. Think about how easy it would be to apply these qualities and whether or not they would be suitable for your particular circumstance.

Consider Collaboration Tools: To successfully manage a project, you must have access to a variety of tools for collaborative work. Finding an online program that promotes cooperation via the use of tools and features like those for sharing data, encouraging communication within a team, and offering feedback are crucial when looking for one to manage projects and track time. If you use these tools, you may increase your team’s productivity and ensure that projects are completed on time.

Integration Capabilities: Fusing several tools and programs is necessary for effective project management. It’s crucial to choose an online time tracking project management software that’s simple to link with other products, such as accounting software, customer relationship management software, and marketing automation tools.

User Interface and Ease of Use: Evaluate the user interface and degree of usability of each time tracking project management software. Look for project management software with time tracking with a user-friendly interface that’s easy enough for those without much technical knowledge to use. Test the program to ensure that it fulfills all of your requirements for usability.

Scalability: The scalability of an online project management software with time tracking is crucial to take into account. It’s advised to pick a tool that can change to meet your company’s evolving needs. The tool’s capacity to offer customized choices, a range of price alternatives and other aspects that support scalability must be considered.

Pricing: In conclusion, it’s critical to weigh the costs of each option for online project management software with time tracking. It’s recommended to choose a tool that offers high quality and is within your price range. Consider the pricing tiers, free trials, and any other offers that may be there.

Best Time Tracking Project Management Software- Buyer’s Guide

What Is Project Time Tracking?

In the modern workplace, we’re always working on projects, whether we’re independent contractors, remote employees, or employees of larger companies. The increased obligation of directing every aspect of project delivery falls specifically on project managers.

In order to maintain track of all the many components of a project, it may be a challenging undertaking that requires a lot of effort, attention to detail, and time management skills.

In order to make sure a project is finished on schedule, project time tracking entails keeping track of the progress of a project. That isn’t all that it is, though.

Also, it makes it possible to allocate resources effectively, monitor every aspect of the project in real-time, and complete the project on schedule, preventing dangerous scope creep.

Why Does Your Professional Services Team Need Accurate Time-Tracking Reports?

Time-tracking project management software is useful for many types of organizations, but service-based companies that bill by the hour are especially dependent on them.

In the case of hybrid and remote teams, time tracking might prove to be a useful source of data for keeping track of productivity levels and team availability. Accurate time data enables management to appreciate individual workloads and distribute duties to the appropriate staff members more skillfully.

It also allows improved visibility through thorough reporting on billable and non-billable hours, which results in more accurate client estimations and the possibility to optimize priorities for profitability.

Time-tracking project management software comes in a variety of forms; some automate the process to reduce mistakes and increase accuracy, while others require manual input. In order to speed up the process, it’s critical to select a time-tracking application that works with your existing procedures.

Finding an online time tracking project management software may often be advantageous.

How To Start Time Tracking?

There are several time tracking and project management software options, and many of them provide free trials, demos, or versions that can be downloaded without having to pay for them in order to draw in new users.

As a result, businesses have the chance to test out many tools in order to choose the one that most closely matches their needs.

Some of these time tracking project management software permits users to invite an infinite number of team members and partners to use the program during the trial term.

This is a great method for making up lost time, time that, in the alternative, might have been used to expand the business and earn more money.

Don’t wait any longer to develop your time management abilities; do so with the aid of these all-inclusive time tracking project management software designed to assist with project management and time tracking. Don’t put it off any longer.

The comprehensive time tracking project management software enables even novice business owners and independent users to increase their productivity and better track their time working.

Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking – Frequently Asked Questions

An explanation of the purpose of the FAQ section.

How Do I Track Time Spent On Projects?

Depending on the project management software being used with time tracking, your team may have the choice to manually record time using a timesheet or dashboard or utilize a timer inside the time tracking project management software to track project hours.

It’s crucial to correctly track every hour worked on a project.

Does Google Have A Time Tracker?

The Time Tracking Project Management Software plugin for Google Tasks may be used to keep track of time.

What Is The Benefit Of Time Tracking Project Management Software?

I have developed a list of advantages that you might find helpful if you’re debating whether to spend money on time tracking project management software. The most important benefits are highlighted in the list below.

Aids in determining where your (or the client’s) money is being invested

Prevents manual work-related financial mistakes

Brings to light time-consuming chores

Enhances the use of data in decision-making

Encourages team members to take responsibility and ownership of their work

Bottom Line On The Best Project Management Software With Time Tracking

Each of the time tracking project management software on the list above can give your team members insight into their time management and work-related activities.

The time tracking project management software may also show the status of each project, the amount of time allotted to it, and the contributions of each team member.

By using the information above, you can give your clients accurate project estimates and meet your deadlines.

We advise using Monday.com, which includes all the crucial project management features if you want to have access to time tracking project management software that serves teams of all sizes.

