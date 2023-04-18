Brands

Poonawalla Fincorp helping enterprises with innovative financial solutions

Poonawalla Fincorp offers diversified products to address growing financing needs of customers and enterprises.

studio18 April 18, 2023 13:26:33 IST
Poonawalla Fincorp helping enterprises with innovative financial solutions

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, previously known as Magma Fincorp Limited, is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. It is committed to providing innovative, digitized, and hassle-free solutions to help ordinary people and enterprises achieve their dreams. With a customer-centric approach, the company strives to enable and support the journeys and aspirations of its customers.

This is a Partnered Post. 

Updated Date: April 18, 2023 13:26:33 IST