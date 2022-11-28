Homeownership is considered one of the most significant milestones for almost every Indian resident. The financial institutions in our country offer assistance to those who want to fund their property-related expenses. Credit facilities like home loans come with lucrative benefits and flexible terms.

However, there are several things that an applicant needs to keep in mind before taking a loan. Continue reading to know more about the same.

Things to Consider for Availing a Home Loan to Fund Property Expenses

Willing borrowers must be prudent and should keep in mind that applying for a home loan is a long-term financial commitment. Paying for the EMIs of a home loan will consume a part of applicants’ monthly incomes, and they will need to manage their monthly budget accordingly.

Here are some of the things that a person needs to keep in mind while applying for a home loan:

Borrow funds per requirements

Before applying for a home loan, every applicant must know the amount they need to borrow to fund the expenses related to their property. Making a proper expense breakdown and determining the monthly instalments will help individuals enjoy a hassle-free borrowing experience. In addition, prospective borrowers can use a home loan EMI calculator and determine their EMIs even before applying for this credit line.

Check the lender’s eligibility

After knowing the needs for a home loan, an applicant should check the home loan eligibility criteria. Meeting all the eligibility parameters enables lenders to approve loan applications without any hesitation. Further, an applicant should check and keep the documents required for a home loan handy and produce the necessary paperwork wherever needed.

Choose the right lending partner

Choosing the right lending institution is very important when opting for a home loan. Applicants must consider the benefits and terms offered by different lenders and settle for the one that offers credit at the most flexible times. A home loan EMI calculator allows users to adjust the variables and choose the best lender per their financial requirements.

Calculate the associated costs

While opting for a home loan, one must also know the additional costs associated with the credit facility. Additional charges, such as processing and service fee, pre-closure charges, etc., add up to the total loan amount and increase the repayment sum.

Features and Benefits of a Home Loan

Now that you know the things to consider before applying for a home loan, let us see some of the beneficial aspects of a home loan:

Affordable interest rates

One must be aware of the current house loan interest rates before applying for one so they may structure their financing appropriately. A home loan can be obtained by individuals at an inexpensive interest rate starting at 7.90 % per annum.

Balance transfer option

Existing borrowers can move their outstanding home loan balance to a different financial institution using a balance transfer service. If a borrower finds another lender offering a housing loan with more flexible terms—such as cheaper interest rates, longer repayment tenure, etc., they can opt for this service as per their convenience.

Tax benefits

One of the most beneficial aspects of applying for a home loan is the tax expiations. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961, borrowers can benefit from tax deductions on the principal amount of a house loan. Additionally, under Sections 24B, 80EE, and 80EEA, an individual may claim tax exemptions on the interest paid for a home loan.

PMAY scheme

This government-funded programme aims to lower the cost of house loans for first-time home buyers who are not that financially stable. PMAY scheme allows you to lower the monthly housing loan repayments, by receiving a discount on the home loan interest rate.

Home Loan EMI Calculator

One can calculate their monthly instalment amount for a house loan using a home loan EMI calculator, even before applying for a loan. It is an easy-to-use digital tool that aids in the decision-making process when purchasing a residential property. In addition, knowing the monthly instalments also helps to determine the following:

The affordability to take a home loan

Deciding between a short-term or long-term loan

Down payment amount on a home loan

Comparing between the lenders and choosing the best option

A proper financial planning as per the monthly budget

This customised online tool works on the following mathematical formula:

EMI = [(1+R)^N x R x P] / [(1+R)^N-1]

In this formula, ‘N’ represents total number of EMIs in months and ‘P’ is principal or loan amount, and ‘R’ refers to the rate of interest per month as charged by a financial institution.

Using an EMI calculator has several advantages. Some of which are as follows:

The tool provides accurate monthly instalments in seconds.

Eliminates the hassles of complex manual calculations that are prone to erroneous results.

Helps individuals get the lowest interest rate in the market.

Users can take help of this tool and adjust the variables as many times as they want, until they get their desired result.

To sum it up, one can opt for a home loan to fund property-related expenses. However, borrowers must keep in mind to repay the monthly instalments on time. Even a single delayed payment can negatively affect the CIBIL score, reducing the chances of fast loan approvals in the long run.

