Obtaining a loan to meet an emergency or short-term crisis is the finest solution available. It will help with both planned and unforeseen financial needs. The digital technologies deployed by modern lenders allow them to perform instant credit appraisals and speed up the disbursement process. However, there are numerous factors that you should consider as a borrower to get the best deal. Scroll to learn about them in detail.

Apply when necessary

Interest on a personal loan is higher than on other loan products. The reason is their unsecured nature, and the risk of credit default is always present. As a result, you should always keep this in mind and avoid overborrowing. Whether you are looking for this loan for personal or business purposes, you should review your current cash balance first and then determine how much money is needed to meet your needs.

Know about the additional charges

Interest on a personal loan should not be the sole thing you should consider. Instead, compute the APR. The annual percentage rate, or APR, assists you in determining the total cost of borrowing. This rate includes processing fees, rescheduling fees, NOC fees, pre-closure fees, and much more. Among them, a few are essential, while others arise because of a specific situation. For example, if you want to clear all of your outstanding debt before the binding due date, you will have to pay a pre-closure fee. Similarly, the processing fee is mandatory and must be paid at the time of application processing.

Choose a shorter tenure

Simply put, in case you want to save money on your personal loan, choose a repayment period of 2-3 years. Choosing a longer-term loan makes repayment easier by making your EMIs more manageable. But at the end of the loan term, the interest outgo will be higher. Here is the explanation.

You can see in the table that if you apply for a Rs 2,00,000 loan and keep the repayment period short, you can save a significant amount on interest payments. Many borrowers, however, only consider one side of the coin, namely the EMI. Even when they have a higher income and no financial obligations, they choose longer terms for lower EMIs, making their loan more expensive.

A good credit score is the key

Your credit score, or precisely, your credit report, is vital for loan approval. It reflects your credit behaviour and assists lenders in determining whether you have the ability to manage your future debts.

There could be one or more of the following reasons for your poor credit profile.

You have skipped several EMIs for various loan products.

You have previously settled your loan for less than the amount actually owed.

You are using over 30% of your revolving credit regularly.

However, improving your credit score may appear difficult, but it is not.

Automate all your loan EMI payments.

Even if you do not use your credit card, keep it because it contributes to your credit score.

Make a mix of secured and unsecured loans in your debt portfolio.

Research the lender

Exploring your options can assist you in obtaining the best deal on a personal loan product. Nonetheless, many borrowers overlook this factor. Remember that each financial institution‘s maximum loan amount, documentation process, qualifying conditions, and steps involved in applying for this loan product differ.

Apart from that, the interest rate charged on the loan and the parameters used to calculate the rate vary.

Read the agreement

If you know which lender to apply with and have already applied with them, the lender will send you a soft copy of the loan agreement via email. It is your responsibility to read the offer letter carefully. Check for any hidden clauses and determine whether the EMI mentioned is affordable. Reading the fine print keeps you from having to deal with any negative consequences in the future.

To conclude

To summarise, a personal loan is an excellent financial product that can help you meet any legitimate expense. However, before you begin your application, remember the above suggestions. It will assist in obtaining the best deal while making repayment more manageable.

