New Delhi (India), August 29: Parul University, a prestigious UGC-approved private university in India, announces its last date of admission to its Online MBA program on the 31st of August 2023. Candidates can apply for the program through the official website.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kunjal Sinha, Director of the Centre for Continuing Education and Online Learning at Parul University, says, “We are thrilled to invite aspiring students to embark on an extraordinary journey of academic excellence and personal growth with Parul University’s UGC-approved Online MBA program. At Parul, we believe in nurturing leaders of tomorrow, equipped with a global perspective and industry-relevant skills. Our Online MBA program offers a flexible and enriching learning experience, enabling students to strike the perfect balance between their academic pursuits and other commitments. With NAAC A++ accreditation and recognition from AICTE and UGC, we guarantee the highest quality in management education and a degree that holds unmatched academic value. Join us, and together, let’s pave the way for a successful and rewarding future in the world of business.”

The Online MBA program at Parul University is meticulously designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of business management and leadership. Focused on industry relevance and global exposure, the program equips students with essential skills to excel in the dynamic corporate landscape. Its flexibility allows students to balance academic pursuits with personal and professional commitments while benefiting from 100% placement assistance with access to the top 2500+ recruiting companies. With an impressive highest package of 30 Lakhs and an average package of 10 Lakhs, the program opens doors to promising career opportunities. Additionally, students can choose from 20 industry-centric MBA specializations, tailoring their education to their specific career goals.

Candidates seeking admission to the Online MBA program should hold a graduation degree from a recognized university with no backlogs. While relevant work experience can be advantageous, there is no age limit for applicants, making it accessible to a diverse range of individuals.

Renowned for its commitment to providing high-quality education, Parul University has been consistently ranked among the top 50 private universities in India by the Ministry of Education for Innovation Achievements under ARIIA. The University has also received accolades for its exceptional placement record and has been recognized as the Best University in Placements by ASSOCHAM.

As part of its mission to cultivate well-rounded and accomplished professionals, the Online MBA program at Parul University offers a unique industry-linked curriculum. Through this approach, students gain practical insights and exposure to real-world business scenarios, preparing them to emerge as exemplary business leaders.

Students can rest assured of receiving the finest quality management education at Parul University. The institution boasts NAAC A++ accreditation, a testament to its commitment to excellence. This accreditation assures students of top-notch infrastructure, access to cutting-edge digital resources, high-quality teaching, and comprehensive student development initiatives. Furthermore, the university’s UGC approval ensures that the Online MBA degree holds the highest academic value upon graduation.

For those eager to take the next step in their professional journey, Parul University’s Online MBA program offers a golden opportunity to excel in the world of business.

To know more, visit: Parul University Online MBA

