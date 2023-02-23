The world faces numerous environmental challenges that threaten the planet’s future. Climate change, deforestation, plastic pollution, water scarcity, and loss of biodiversity are just a few problems that must be addressed urgently. Individual action only goes so far. What we need now is participation from enterprise businesses, as well as policy and government interventions.

Fortunately, many businesses are waking up to the integral and vital role they must play in mitigating climate change, and in setting the clock back on environmental pollution. One of the key ways they do so is through the creation of products that are not only innovative and useful, but use raw materials and energy responsibly, and are produced in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally responsible.

One such leading business is Panasonic Life Solutions India. The company is making a concerted effort to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainable development. Under its Environmental Vision 2050, Panasonic is committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions from business activities of all group operating companies by as early as 2030, and contribute a total of more than 300 million tons in CO2 emissions reductions by 2050.

The company recently launched the GREEN IMPACT campaign featuring global sports personalities Naomi Osaka, Nathan Chen, and Michael Phelps, is an effort to promote a greener, healthier, and more equitable future. The GREEN IMPACT campaign was introduced under the brand’s new brand action slogan, ‘Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow,’ and highlights the environmental challenges the world faces today.

Panasonic has undertaken many campaigns in India to drive awareness around sustainable practices and to inculcate responsible environmental behavior through active engagement with consumers and communities. This includes initiatives like #DiwaliWaliSafai which encouraged consumers to responsibly dispose their e-waste by supporting them with at-home pick ups (free of cost!) for large appliances and sharing an easy to search list of collection centers.

Similarly, the campaign #WelcomeToAdulthood focused on keeping novice home buyers and first time renters from making the mistakes we’ve all made: buying things that may look fancy, but really don’t work right. The initiative helped consumers with simple buying guides on the most affordable, sustainable and suitable Home appliances , so that novices too, could set themselves up with ease, and without burning a hole in their pockets.

The company has also been developing in-house innovative technologies such as Miraie, an IoT connected living platform that makes it possible for users to set all their home appliances to the most efficient settings, optimized for their unique environment, generating savings and lowering their carbon footprint. NanoeTM air filters are making it easier to keep indoor air quality in check. ECONAVI technology makes use of intelligent sensors to deliver a more comfortable experience to users, while also economizing power use.

With over 100 years of Japanese legacy and trust behind them, Panasonic has been a fixture in many homes worldwide. ‘Create Today, Enrich Tomorrow’ isn’t just a campaign ideology, but a way of being at Panasonic that is echoed through their products, and in the ways they enable users to use them to maximum effect.

The company’s mission is to focus on the holistic well-being of people, and in doing so, of society as a whole, and the planet. This is sustainability taken to its logical conclusion: to be successful in the long term, businesses need to solve problems. For our human family, at this critical juncture, sustainability tops that list.

This is a Partnered Post.