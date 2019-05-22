OPPO's Reno Is launching soon & its 10X hybrid zoom camera will take your pictures to the pro level

Wish your cell phone camera could take pictures as sharp as DSLRs? Want your selfies to capture that beautiful smile of yours perfectly in the soft shimmer of moonlight while you are on a night out with friends? Well, the wait is over for good. Clicking sharper, clearer images during the day or at night with your phone camera is a cinch now with OPPO’s new launch, Reno.

With its full-focal length triple rear cameras, Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom Camera Edition has the capacity to click high-quality, professional level pictures in bright as well as low-light scenarios with the length creation capability of 16mm-160mm and brand new DOIS (Dual Optical Image Stabilization) technology.

It brings out that talented photographer in you with the combination of the ultra-clear main camera, ultra-wide-angle camera and telephoto lens camera. The main camera of 48MP with larger-sized Sony IMX586 sensor and 4-in-1 resolution focus technology captures sharper images with higher resolution, even at night. Its 8MP camera with an ultra-wide angle of 120° clicks surprisingly detailed pictures with precise and unique visual impact. The periscope-structured telephoto lens in 13 MP camera achieves 10x Hybrid zoom, allowing you to click clear images from both long and short distances, eliminating the need to shift positions while clicking pictures.

Closed-loop VCM, contrast detection, autofocus, and PDAF ensure the quick, clear and sharper lens focus during low-light conditions. All the three cameras work in tandem with the latest fusion technology, which ensures smooth transition amongst themselves for zoom focus. Innovative design with D-cut technology telephoto lens in periscope structure uses 13% less space resulting in only 6.76mm thick camera module.

OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom has so many up-to-date features that make your experience of capturing images so much more thrilling and exciting. Ultra-Night Mode 2.0 enables taking enhanced pictures at night with its ‘Face Protection’ feature highlighting the human faces against the background. The AI, HDR, and multi-frame noise reduction features achieve effects like handheld stabilization and highlight suppression to click well-defined and focused snaps.

You can have vivid yet natural-looking pictures with the AI enabled Dazzle Colour Mode that employs a pixel-level colour mapping algorithm to accurately reconstruct the colours of a scene. You also have an expert counsellor in the form of OPPO Artistic Portrait that optimises colours and light effects to produce images that can easily rival those in a stylish magazine photo-shoot.

You can shoot videos in superior clarity in 4K up to 60 fps, with perfect synchronization of sound and picture from the Audio Focus technology that records all the surrounding sounds from multiple microphones. OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom enables you to enjoy your movies and web-series in superb sound quality with Dolby Atmos sound effect.

Reno 10x Hybrid Zoom helps you click flawless selfies, correctly highlighting all the attractive details like skin colour and background settings even in low-light settings with 16MP AI beauty front camera, front facing soft light and a feature to shoot in backlight.

So, get ready to go on a shooting spree, capturing your treasured moments with professional elegance and ease with your brand new OPPO Reno 10x Hybrid Zoom. The phone is all set to make a grand entry in the markets on 28th May 2019.

This is a partnered post.

