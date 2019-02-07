OPPO K1 packs a punch with latest specs at just Rs 16,990/

In the last couple of months, we saw several smartphone launches with the latest technology, attractive designs and good user-interface. However, new features and qualities came at a hefty price tag, disappointing users from the mid-range segment, who usually wait for the prices to drop.

But, OPPO is going to cut their wait time with its new K1 smartphone. The smartphone maker is already known for catering to consumer needs with the best smartphones at affordable prices. And now, with OPPO K1, users will be able to get the best of everything in one device. The OPPO K1 priced at Rs 16,990 is set for India launch. The OPPO K1 has already gained huge popularity in China, and it is to see whether the smartphone

will receive success in India.

Talking about the first impression, the OPPO K1 impresses with its premium look and feel. OPPO has given a lot of thought to the exterior of the smartphone as it comes with a 3D gradient body. The smartphone maker has used 3D injection moulding process that blends light and shadow into endless colour, making the K1 shines like a precious gem.

The 6.41-inch screen looks beautiful and the AMOLED display makes colours vibrant and takes the viewing experience a notch higher. If you are fond of watching movies, series, or playing games on your smartphones, the display will enhance your experience. The waterdrop screen has Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5.

One of the best-selling points of OPPO K1, its in-display fingerprint scanner, doesn’t disappoint at all. As committed, OPPO has packed the latest tech and you can unlock the phone with the tip of your finger in milliseconds.

At the top of the smartphone sits the 25-megapixel front camera, which is powered by AI Beauty feature. The 16+2 rear camera, too, has this feature that gets you the best look, as the algorithm analyses, the subject intelligently to give the best quality shot. In case you are worried about battery getting drained from heavy usage, OPPO has resolved this issue with Snapdragon 660AIE and 3600 mAh battery.

OPPO K1 is a mid-range smartphone and it’s totally worth it as OPPO has put in all the latest features in this device. Many smartphones with similar specs originate at a hefty price. With this phone, OPPO, which is popular in the offline market, will also gain maximum reach in the online marketplace as it is launching the phone on Flipkart from February 12.

So, OPPO K1 won’t hurt your pocket and give the best of everything in this price segment.

This is a partnered post.

