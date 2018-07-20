OPPO Find X: Motorising the Future

OPPO has a track record of redefining smartphone technologies. Be it the OPPO N3 that launched the first motorised rotating camera in 2013 or the VOOC flash charge system in 2014 that charged your phone from 0 to 75% in 30 minutes, OPPO was always miles ahead of the game. This time they have raised the bar on the whole premium smartphone segment with the OPPO Find X.

The OPPO Find X is the most talked about phone on the planet right now, thanks to its unique design. No notches, no bezels, and a full-screen display backed up by a revolutionary camera function make sure that the OPPO Find X blows every other phone out of the water.

The first aspects of the phone that catch your eye are the design and the screen. The OPPO Find X is full of elegant touches everywhere, and it has an intense colour design. The phone is available in two colours: Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue, which gleam at different hues at different angles. It’s a dual curved phone with rounded corners throughout the phone.

And the screen? We could go on and on about it. Let’s start off with the mind-blowing 93.8% screen to body ratio. It makes the phone bezelless. The phone boasts of a 6.42 inch AMOLED full-screen display with a 19.5:9 body aspect ratio, and full HD+ resolution (1080x2340 pixels). The front and back of the phone are both covered by Gorilla Glass 5 that blend into each other and are supported by a thin aluminium frame. This unified design makes the phone stand out.

When you look at the phone, you are always looking at the display. OPPO calls the screen a ‘Panoramic Arc Screen’ and we have to agree with it. The screen starts off from the top of the phone and wraps around three sides, until the bottom where there is an almost unnoticeable ‘chin’ (Congratulations 93.8% screen to body ratio).

The phone looks very premium and might seem fragile on the first impression. But looks can be deceiving. It is a very sturdy phone.

The phone is also notchless. Notchless? Where then are the cameras? When you first look at the phone, there is no rear or front-facing camera. It’s when you open the camera app that you get an idea of how revolutionary the OPPO Find X is. The entire top of the phone elevates to reveal both rear and front cameras. The whole motorised camera feature has been seamlessly integrated into the phone. It’s an extremely thoughtful piece of design work and is seriously the coolest thing in smartphones today.

The cameras are not just for show. They contain a lot of innovative technologies: 3D Face Recognition system, front camera, rear dual camera and many intricate sensors. The dual cameras 16 MP and 20 MP backed up by a dual-LED dual-tone flash. The secondary camera is a 25 MP 3D hidden camera.

The OPPO Find X is a premium flagship and comes with the hardware required to power it. A Snapdragon 845, supported by the Adreno 630 GPU. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It has a 3730 mAh battery with the VOOC charging system. It is a dual SIM phone.

This is serious innovation in the phone game and is supported by an amazing implementation. You will carry the future in your pocket with the OPPO Find X.

