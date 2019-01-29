OPPO all set to hit the market with a new phone under Rs 20 K

If you’ve been looking for all the latest specs in a smartphone but are unable to make the final purchase due to high price range, here’s some good news for you. OPPO, which is popular for catering to consumer demands with an affordable price range, is launching its new series in India. The new phone by OPPO is set to hit the markets and the smartphones will have the latest fad in tech--the ‘in-screen fingerprint sensor’.

The series is already a hit in its home country and was launched in the second half of 2018. With this new launch, the smartphone maker is expecting to repeat the same success in India. As per sources, the phone would be priced below Rs 20,000.OPPO is well-known for bringing out products with the latest tech and has always been known to add high-end technology to their phones while keeping the price point under check.

The smartphone maker has improved user experiences over the years. This ranges from improvised cameras to smarter charging solutions. These innovations aim to take smartphone technology to next level in India and across the globe. OPPO has always maintained a strong presence in both online and offline and this launch will look at further consolidating its position with a multi-channel distribution strategy. The wide features along with price affordability and a well-grounded distribution network make the brand popular among consumers.

Oppo which is the fifth biggest phone maker in the world and has outsmarted major smartphone brands in India is looking to consolidate its position and look at a multi-channel distribution strategy in its fifth year in India. The company till date focused on the offline market but this new launch will see OPPO making inroads in online sales of smartphones as well.

OPPO with a reputation for adding cool new features to its smartphones is looking at leveraging the online channel. However, the company maintains that its main focus remains on offline channels. OPPO's success in the Indian market continues to be a combination of marketing might, tech innovation, and clever pricing.

