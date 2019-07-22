OPPO A9 promises to bring the A-game in the under 20k segment

Over the years, OPPO has established itself as a strong brand to reckon with. Its burgeoning market and increasing popularity are testaments to its ever-growing achievements and loyal fan base. The smartphone giant is all set to add another jewel in its crown with OPPO A9.

The global smartphone maker has always maintained its focus on reaching out to smartphone buyers belonging to different price segments. With OPPO A9 the brand has taken another leap in this direction to cater to a wider consumer base.

The smartphone is already creating a huge buzz with its power-packed features. Let’s look at some specifications of OPPO A9 to get you excited.

4GB RAM+128GB ROM, Big Storage

The phone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It comes with 4 GB of RAM paired with 128 GB of onboard storage. In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with OPPO’s proprietary ColorOS 6.0 skin overlayed. The ColorOS 6.0 comes preloaded with features such as Dazzle Color mode and Ultra Night mode.

6.53” FHD+ Waterdrop Screen

OPPO A9 boasts of a waterdrop screen and a 6.53-inch (1080x2340 pixels) FHD+ display. The screen-to-body ratio is 90.70%. Also, the light sensor, camera and the receiver are all centred on the top for more condensed space and a compact layout. This further enhances the symmetrical beauty of the handset. It also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

4020mAh Large Battery

Coming to one of the most important aspects one looks for in a phone – the battery life, OPPO A9 does not disappoint. Powered by a 4020mAh battery with fast charging support, the smartphone takes the gaming performance of the phone to another level with its long-lasting charge. Plus, it features a system intelligent deep sleep mode which intelligently predicts the user sleep time through Artificial Intelligence. It reduces background behaviours such as network positioning and WIFI scanning to reduce standby power consumption.

16 MP Selfie Camera, 16 MP+2 MP Dual Rear Camera

The millennial generation takes its pictures seriously and does not like to compromise on the quality. With OPPO A9, you don’t have to. The phone flaunts a dual 16 MP primary camera plus 2 MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, there is a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture which is capable of recognizing over 130 forehead points and works with a face slimming feature. Additionally, the image processing accuracy is much improved as compared to previous OPPO smartphones allowing you to click clear pictures in dark light as well.

Final Verdict:

For Indian consumers, price is a big consideration when buying a phone. OPPO A9 offers an unrivalled experience with prices starting at INR 15,490.

With such stunning looks, amazing camera specs, enhanced gaming experience and battery life that keeps you happy, what’s not to love? We give the device 4/5 on all key specifications. So, if you are looking for a bigger and better experience, check out OPPO A9. The OPPO A9 is out in the market and available across all offline stores. Go grab one for yourself now!

This is a partnered post.