OPPO A9 2020: Designed for incredible performance that suits your budget

If you’ve always thought that premium features come at an exorbitant price, think again. The OPPO A9 2020 has been launched to break the myth that you need to break the bank to get your hands on a top-notch smartphone. Here are some top features that make the OPPO A9 2020 the defining phone for those on a budget.

5000 mAh Battery

Play all day, surf the Internet or simply watch an entire season of your favourite streaming show, the mega 5000mAh will ensure you stay charged for 20 hours straight. That’s almost an entire day’s worth on a single charge along with the option of reverse charging, an impressive feature that top flagship phones will shy from claiming.

Quad-Camera Setup (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP)

The rear camera of the OPPO A9 2020 boasts of 48 MP Ultra-Wide Quad Camera that will shoot the best photos you can ask for under any conditions, including low-light using features such as Ultra Night Mode 2.0. Add to that, the smartphone also boasts of an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens that allows you to shoot breathtaking landscape pictures. Two additional 2 MP cameras with Portrait and Mono lens will ensure you get the best portrait images with a built-in Artistic Portrait Mode that captures portraits in seven different filters. As for the perfect selfie, wait till you see what the 16 MP front camera along with the phone’s AI Beautification technology does its magic. Who said you need expensive DSLR cameras to unleash the artist in you?

Electronic Image Stabilisation For Steady Videos

Not just that, the A9 2020’s cameras are equipped with 4K video technology to capture crisp and clear videos with Electronic Image Stabilisation built-in. Shoot without fear of having shaky or bumpy videos with EIS that takes the guesswork out of shooting videos once and for all with an in-built Video Stability mode. That’s right, you can record your life with crystal-clear clarity with the OPPO A9 2020, whether it’s taking pictures or shooting videos.

Nifty Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor

The A9 2020 comes with two options of 4GB RAM or 8GB RAM along with a common 128GB ROM and a three-card slot that offers up to 256 GB of memory support. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor powering the A9 2020 ensures that the smartphone is up for any task assigned to it without causing any lag in performance. Whether it’s jumping between apps or loading heavy files, the processor is up for any task you wish to throw at it. Gamers have even more reason to cheer as the A9 2020 comes with Game Boost 2.0 feature supported by Frame Boost and Touch Boost that ensures you can play games like PUBG to your heart’s content.

Huge 6.5-inch Display

Say hello to the A9 2020’s nano waterdrop screen who's huge 6.5-inch display gives the smartphone a screen-to-body ratio of 89% for a complete and immersive experience. Add to that, the screen also supports a tougher Corning Gorilla Glass 3+, and a Blue Shield Filter to bounce off blue light that can harm the eyes. The list of amazing specs in the OPPO A9 2020 might never end. The device has been designed to perform at its best every time you put it to test. We provide 4.5 of 5 stars to the OPPO A9 2020 for being a budget smartphone with mesmerizing specs and incredible camera quality.

Consider The OPPO A5 2020 As Well

If all the features don’t convince you to pick up the all-new OPPO A9 2020, the smartphone maker has another offering in the form of A5 2020 for you. Offering the same processor, battery and display as the A9 2020, the A5 2020 is the best entry-level smartphone.

The only difference between the two feature-wise is with regards to the camera and storage capacity. The A5 2020 comes with 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera compared to the 48MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera on the A9 2020. The A5 2020 also has 64 GB of space as compared to 128 GB on the A9 2020.

Both the phones will launch exclusive sale offers, upgrade options, exchange offers up to INR 2000, 5% instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders and no-cost EMIs for 3 and 6 months.

OPPO A9 2020 will be available in two RAM variants – 4 GB and 8 GB – priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 19,990 respectively. The smartphone is available on Amazon India from September 16 while offline customers can get their hands on the OPPO A9 2020 from September 19 onwards. The OPPO A5 2020 with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM will debut on September 21 for INR 13,990 online on Amazon India and offline stores.

So, what are you waiting for? With all the latest specs, huge battery life and amazing display, the OPPO A9 2020 and A5 2020 are sure to sell out like hotcakes. Go snap up the best budget smartphones in the market right away!

