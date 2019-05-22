OnePlus experiential popup: Close encounters of the tech kind

OnePlus opened its novel experiential pop-up store in Delhi at Select City Walk shopping centre on May 17th for a one-month long period, allowing fans and potential buyers the chance to get a look and feel of the device that has taken the smartphone industry by storm.

It’s been just a few days, but the store is already creating a big buzz with its amazing exteriors and interiors, making it a huge hit with shoppers. The unique concept has gained the attention of tech aficionados, who appreciate the opportunity to get up, close, and personal with the devices, which are on display for visitors to play around with. The knowledgeable staff on hand for advice and resolving queries is an added bonus.

OnePlus is the first smartphone brand to open an experiential pop-up store in India. The brand also pleased fans and tech fiends greatly when it launched a string of pop-ups in various locations across the country’s biggest cities for a one-day period only. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad all saw huge crowds thronging to get a first look and opportunity to buy the feature-laden OnePlus 7 Pro that has burst into the premium segment in the smartphone industry.

The experiential store in Delhi is gaining hordes of shoppers with its novel looks, in addition to its obvious big draw: the OnePlus 7 Pro. The sleek and stylish pop-up has minimal interiors in bright white, providing no distractions from the phones on display! What’s more, the store also stocks a host of accessories such as the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Bluetooth headphones.

In a unique ground display, phones in all colour offerings are boldly displayed in cases built into a glass flooring, resulting in customers marvelling at the ingenious presentation. Huge screens line the walls of the store, displaying the device’s state-of-the-art features and demos to give potential buyers an in-depth understanding of its capabilities, as well as showcasing its sleek, modern design.

All in all, the OnePlus experiential popup is a must-visit for smartphone enthusiasts who are eager to find out whether the OnePlus 7 Pro lives up to the hype. It’s also the perfect place to purchase your own model after getting a close, personal inspection.

