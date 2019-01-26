On Republic Day, Godrej says, it’s all safe here

For decades now, India’s Republic Day has been an occasion when the nation proudly displays its armoury, its armed forces and its prowess. It’s both a show of strength to the world and a symbol of security and safety for its citizens.

Since 1897, the Godrej Group has striven to be an integral part of the nation’s social and economic fabric, aligning the company’s goals with the country’s and making nation building a key part of its mission. Since 1897, when the company was set up as a manufacturer of locks and safes, nation building and securing lives has been the fulcrum of several initiatives by the Group. In 1951, the group played a vital role in India's first general elections by contributing 1.7 million ballot boxes.

Since then, the Group has led multiple initiatives which have left an indelible mark in the hearts of Indians. From securing homes with its unpickable locks, to securing workspaces and banks. From helping create beautiful memories in green and safe Godrej homes to keeping germs at bay. From enabling a safe environment for kids at home or at play to fortifying our grounds to build a Malaria-free future India. From safeguarding the nation by manufacturing key subsystems for BrahMos and other missiles to a commitment towards making the world a lot greener. No wonder the company today enjoys the patronage of 1.1 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses.

To mark India’s 70th Republic Day, Godrej launched its new campaign, “All Safe Here”, featuring a video that highlights Godrej’s contribution to safety and security for the people in the country.

The video reinstates Godrej has been continually at it. And will continue constantly innovating, to keep it #AllSafeHere.

Commenting on the film, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group said, “Godrej’s journey is intertwined with that of our country and we feel passionately about keeping India and our citizens safe. From Goodnight mosquito repellents to critical parts of Brahmos missiles, Godrej has contributed towards providing the nation with products and services that instil a feeling of protection in our consumers. On this Republic day, we reaffirm our commitment towards the nation and will continue innovating and creating products in line with this nation building philosophy.”

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Anil Verma, Executive Director & President, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., said, “At Godrej & Boyce, our mission has always been about enriching the quality of life every day, everywhere and a key element of this is that people feel safe and secure. It is a matter of pride to see so many of our businesses contributing to the wellbeing of Indians in so many different ways; we are truly privileged and blessed to be able to serve our country and our countrymen. On this Republic Day, we would like to renew our commitment to making all residents of India feel safer and, hence, freer than ever before.”

Speaking about the campaign, Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, “Putting together Godrej’s list of contributions to the nation and how the company touches and safeguards so many million lives every day, is both an enriching and a humbling experience. It’s also poetic in a certain sense. The effort was to say the story in a simple and yet evocative way. That’s what we’ve done.”

This is a partnered post.

