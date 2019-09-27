Now’s the best time to upgrade your smartphone. Here’s why!

We know you’ve been looking forward to upgrading your mobile device for a while now. The wait is now over, thanks to Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale celebration that promises some fabulous offers and discounts like there is a minimum assured Rs. 1000 off on exchange on a range of smartphones to bring in some festive cheer in your hands. It's not called India’s biggest online sale festival for nothing. Read on and select your new smartphone from our handpicked list below. Remember, the festival is on Flipkart from September 29 for a week until October 4.

RealMe 5 – Flipkart Sale Price – INR 8999 | Regular Price INR 11,999

If a powerhouse phone is on your wishlist, look no further than the RealMe 5. From watching movies to playing games to showing off your photography skills, RealMe 5 is able to handle anything you throw at it without causing any lags – all thanks to its 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor and revolutionary AI Quad Camera. Don’t worry about running out of power with RealMe 5’s 5000 mAh battery that has 30 days of standby time and works with AI power-saving technology.

The RealMe 5 excels in the camera department too. With four cameras – a 12 MP Primary Lens primed to shoot great pictures even in low light, an 8 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens, a 2 MP Super Macro Lens and a 2 MP Portrait Lens – getting the perfect shot is an easy task for the RealME 5 to handle.

The smartphone’s other features include 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Mini-drop Display that offers an immersive viewing experience with an 89% screen-to-body ratio while its new Crystal Design creates a beautiful holographic colour effect. The design is also able to withstand accidental splashes of water with its Splash-Resistant Design while the Color OS 6 enhances the display by offering a simple, smooth and elegant interface for you to explore the phone’s various features.

Redmi Note 7S – Flipkart Sale Price – INR 8999 | Regular Price INR 11,999

The Redmi Note 7S excels at two things – camera quality and durability. Let’s look at the camera first. The Redmi Note 7S features a 48 MP + 5 MP dual-rear camera setup for amazingly crisp pictures, even in low light, while the 13 MP AI front-camera is made to take gorgeous selfies.

As for durability, the phone comes with a splash-proof design thanks to its P2i’s pulsed plasma deposition process and tough nano coating. It is also equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides and comes with a 2.5D glass back and four reinforced corners that ensures high durability.

The Redmi Note 7S 32 GB of storage that can be expanded to 256 GB to store your digital life with ease while you create memories with its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE 2.2 GHz 14nm octa-core Kryo processor and 4 GB RAM. The smartphone also provides a rich viewing experience with its stunning 16-cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display and Full HD+ resolution.

Other noteworthy features to consider includes the phone’s 4000 mAh long battery life that promises to keep your device charged throughout the day, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C charging port with Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

RealMe 3i – Flipkart Sale Price – INR 7999 | Regular Price INR 10,999

The RealMe 3i sells on three things – good looks, good looks and good looks. You can’t expect any less from a smartphone that features diamond-cut textures made from laser engraving so as to enhance its lustres from different angles. Add to that, the display also features pearl lustre tinting detailing.

The Dewdrop Full Screen with an 88.3% screen-to-body ratio lets you enjoy content on the phone’s 15.74 cm (6.2 inches) screen. The display comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to prevent accidental damage.

The smartphone also comes with a 13 MP front-selfie camera whose high-concentration lens can identify multiple face points, including your eyelashes! The dual-rear camera features a 13 MP + 2 MP camera lens working in tandem to deliver crystal clear pictures, no matter the lighting conditions.

On the processor front, the RealMe 3i features an octa-core CPU and high-performance GPU, thanks to the AI engine of Helio P60 for uninterrupted and powerful performance all the time. The in-built Color OS 6 acts as an operating system designed for boosting performance. The 4230 mAh battery also promises full juice for 22 hours of browsing or 14 hours of YouTube playback.

These Offers Will Give You More Reasons To Cheer

We’re guessing you’ve already made up your mind about which smartphone to pick when the Flipkart BBD Sale begins on September 29. To sweeten the deal even further this festive season, here are some reasons why buying on Flipkart is the best option for you.

Exchange Your Old Phone

You don’t have to worry about getting the best value for your current phone with Flipkart’s best product exchange rates in the market and additional discounts up to INR 2,000.

Complete Mobile Protection – Festive Edition

For a nominal charge of INR 1, Flipkart is offering a unique value-added service to cover your phone’s damage caused due to accidental drops, theft, software/hardware issues. That’s not it, a Flipkart representative will be sent to your door to pick up and drop your smartphone.

Moreover, Flipkart is also offering 40 percent guaranteed buyback value on all smartphones purchased during the Big Billion Days Sale (valid for 13 days from the day of purchase).

Card-Less Credit

Flipkart’s card-less credit service allows you to avail up to INR 1 lakh worth credit in the form of EMI. All you have to do is complete your KYC details to avail credit from Flipkart. No worries if you don’t have a debit or credit card.

With all hindrances out of the way, all you need to do is pick the smartphone best suited for you and bring in some festive cheer for yourself and your loved ones when the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale starts on September 29 until October 4.

