Are you in need of a reliable registered agent service to ensure your business stays compliant with regulations and operates seamlessly? You’ve come to the right place! In the dynamic world of business, selecting the right registered agent is of utmost importance.

That’s why we have thoroughly assessed one of the leading players in the industry: Northwest Registered Agent. In this comprehensive Northwest Registered Agent Review, we will explore their services, pricing options, customer feedback, and more.

Stay tuned as we discover what makes Northwest Registered Agent stand out and why it’s the perfect solution for all your registered agent needs.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: What Is Northwest Registered Agent?

This company, which is owned by a family, operates throughout the entire country and has offices in every state. Their team of knowledgeable “Corporate Guides” assists individuals in establishing an LLC in their respective states.

Northwest LLC formation comprehensive package is priced at $100, excluding state fees. This package is specifically designed to meet the needs of many small businesses.

They also offer separate services that can be purchased, such as registered agents, annual reports, foreign registration, and Certificates of Good Standing.

The company provides several free services for LLC formation, including downloadable forms and a free account that offers step-by-step guidance for those who prefer a do-it-yourself approach.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Our Verdict

Northwest Registered Agent specializes in offering registered agent services and business formation services. Their primary focus is to provide exceptional customer support through their extensive network of agents across the country.

Ensuring data security is paramount to them, and they never sell customer data. Unlike other companies in the industry that provide multiple paid plans with features such as EIN filing and operating agreements, Northwest Registered Agent takes a different approach.

They offer a comprehensive paid plan that includes registered agent service and LLC filing. Any additional services required can be added as optional extras.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Northwest Registered Agent At a Glance

At Northwest Registered Agent, we take pride in being a family-owned and operated business that distinguishes itself from startups and well-established companies.

Our primary focus is providing a personalized experience, ensuring that you can speak with a real person who can assist you. Even if you have to leave a message, you can expect a call back within two hours at the latest.

When meeting your basic needs, Northwest Registered Agent offers great value. The initial cost for filing an LLC is $39, and any additional fees specific to your state will be your responsibility.

By choosing our “Pay In Full” option, you will be charged $225 to file for your LLC in your state, and you will receive one year of registered agent services. It’s important to note that certain states require a separate fee during the LLC process.

Although it may seem like an additional charge from Northwest Registered Agent, these filing fees are actually paid directly to the state (e.g., FL 4-Day Filing Time costs $125).

If you decide to go for our VIP Service, you have the flexibility to pay monthly for a year, with the option to renew. Our VIP Service includes business formation and state filing fees, registered agent service, an EIN, and any necessary.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Availability

Northwest LLC formation services across the United States, including the District of Columbia. While their business management services are limited to certain states, they do offer mail forwarding and virtual office services in 10 states.

Their exclusive Law on Call service is exclusively available in Utah.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Who should use It?

Northwest formation services are highly regarded across the United States, including the District of Columbia.

Focusing strongly on registered agent services, Northwest Registered Agent caters to businesses of all sizes and industries. Whether you’re a small startup, a growing mid-sized company, or an established corporation, they can tailor their services to meet your specific requirements.

Protecting confidentiality is paramount at Northwest Registered Agent, making their services particularly advantageous for those who prioritize privacy. Their team of experts is always on hand to offer personalized and efficient customer support.

For businesses aiming to maintain compliance and concentrate on their core operations, Northwest Registered Agent is the ideal partner. They provide a comprehensive range of services, such as LLC formation, annual report filing, and document organization, to navigate the complexities of the business world.

Northwest Registered Agent Pricing

Northwest Registered Agent provides a variety of choices for businesses interested in forming an LLC, along with two free options. They offer diverse services that can be supplemented with standalone business management solutions.

These solutions encompass registered agent service, annual reports, phone service, virtual office, and payment processing.

What Plans Are Available From Northwest Registered Agent?

Northwest Registered Agent LLC formation package is designed specifically for small businesses. Our package includes all the essential features, including an EIN, mandatory for businesses with employees.

It’s important to note that certain services, like registered agents, aren’t included in the package and must be purchased separately. However, other vendors in the same price range may include these services in their plans.

Northwest LLC formation service starts at $100, which includes a range of helpful features.

Bank resolutions

Membership certificates

Articles of organization

EIN

Custom operating agreement

Northwest Registered Agent offers a variety of pricing options tailored to meet the specific requirements of LLCs.

Registered agent service : For just $125, our service offers a variety of advantages to enhance your experience. These include helpful annual report reminders, convenient document scanning and storage, and pre-filled state forms for your convenience.

Annual report filings : Our complete service package includes the observation of state records, along with the state fees. You can access this all-inclusive service for a payment of $100.

Foreign qualifications or Certificates of Good Standing : If you want to expand your business beyond its original state, you must register it in a different state. The price for this service will differ depending on which state you choose.

Obtaining an EIN : The price for American individuals to use this service is $50, while non-US individuals are charged $200. It’s worth mentioning that the company’s $100 service for creating an LLC includes an EIN.

Corporate books: Discover the GoBook and classic binder options for organizing your important papers, available at $40 and $80, respectively.

Corporate seals: Enhance your brand’s image by personalizing your company name with our cost-effective embossing and stamping service, available at just $30.

Northwest Registered Agent provides a wide range of business management solutions to support different types of LLCs and other organizations.

Trademark registration: The price for this service is $249, in addition to the $250 fee imposed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Mail forwarding: This service is priced at $20 per month and is currently accessible in ten states: California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

VoIP phone service: Experience worry-free enjoyment of our subscription service for the low price of $9 per month. Benefit from our generous 60-day refund policy for complete peace of mind.

Virtual office service: The price for this service is $29 per month, and it’s offered in the same ten states as Northwest’s mail forwarding service.

Credit card payment processing: Following a free consultation, we will provide you with a personalized estimate tailored to your requirements.

Certified copies of business documents: The cost of our services varies depending on the state where you reside. Their prices range from no charge to $55. In some states, additional charges per page and a set fee may be included.

Northwest Registered Agent provides various services to assist small business owners in forming their LLCs. Their approach enables owners to easily and efficiently organize their companies independently.

Northwest offers free downloadable forms and provides step-by-step guidance throughout the LLC formation process, ensuring that owners have all the necessary resources available to them.

What sets Northwest Registered Agent apart from other LLC formation services is that their $100 service includes everything needed with no additional costs. This comprehensive package includes features such as a registered agent, annual report filing, and organizational minutes.

In contrast, some competing services charge $149 or more for a plan that includes an EIN, which is a crucial requirement for many new LLCs.

Northwest Registered Agent Pros and Cons

Pros

The following are advantages of utilizing Northwest Registered Agent:

No other business keeps your address a secret, but they do

Affordable LLC publishers from LLCU may help you save money since they have offices in convenient areas including Arizona, New York, and Nebraska

20 years or more of operation

Great customer service—anything you want to know

No customer data is sold

Cons

While Northwest Registered Agent may not have the lowest prices available, we strongly believe in the importance of getting value for your money.

After carefully evaluating Northwest and other LLC filing companies, we have found no disadvantages. Northwest has consistently proven to be the best choice in every situation.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Customer Service

Northwest Registered Agent is well-known for its outstanding customer support. The company’s team of business experts, known as Corporate Guides, are highly experienced and easily accessible to help with questions or concerns.

What makes them stand out from other support teams is that Northwest ensures your call won’t be transferred to various departments. They have simplified the phone system, eliminating the need for a complex phone tree.

Instead, the person who answers your call is knowledgeable and capable of guiding you through any issues you may have. As a family-owned business, Northwest values the personal touch and strives to provide it to every customer.

This devotion is shown in their steadfast adherence to:

Within 24 hours, email responses

Clients are not issued “no-reply” emails

Return of voicemails within two hours

Northwest Registered Agent Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

In order to save you valuable time, we conducted thorough research on the online reviews of Northwest Registered Agent. Our main objective was to gather feedback from genuine users, ensuring a reliable assessment of its credibility and effectiveness.

We carefully examined user reviews on Trustpilot.

Northwest Registered Agent has a star rating of 3.0 out of the total reviews posted on Trustpilot, which indicates that most customers are satisfied with the service.

Alternatives to Northwest Registered Agent

ZenBusiness is an online platform that specializes in supporting individuals in setting up Limited Liability Companies (LLCs). It offers a variety of solutions to aid entrepreneurs and small business owners in starting and expanding their ventures.

The platform provides packages that include registered agent services, annual report filing, and other beneficial features, offering a comprehensive solution for LLC formation. ZenBusiness offers ongoing assistance and valuable resources to help businesses stay compliant and reach their objectives.

Swyft Filings is an expert in efficiently and smoothly helping businesses set up their LLCs. They provide a variety of services, such as incorporation, compliance, and registered agent services.

On top of that, Swyft Filings offers personalized assistance to guide businesses through the process of establishing an LLC and meeting state and federal regulations.

Tailor Brands is an online platform that specializes in branding and design services, catering specifically to businesses aiming to establish a strong and unified brand identity.

They offer various branding packages, including logo design, business card design, and social media branding. Tailor Brands provides a diverse range of design tools and resources, enabling businesses to create and personalize their own branded materials.

Northwest Registered Agent Review – Frequently Asked Questions

To assist you with questions, we’ve compiled a list of frequently asked questions about Northwest Registered Agent.

Can Northwest Registered Agent get my business an EIN or State Tax ID Number?

Northwest Registered Agent presents two pricing options for obtaining an EIN for an LLC. If you possess a Social Security number, the cost is $50. For individuals who are not U.S. citizens or do not have an SSN, the price is $200.

The company offers a comprehensive package priced at $275, which includes incorporation service, an EIN, registered agent service, and business forms, in addition to state fees.

It’s important to mention that Northwest does not assist new businesses in acquiring a state tax ID, which is necessary for collecting sales tax within a specific state. Their state-specific LLC formation guides provide information on how to apply for a tax ID in that particular state.

Does Northwest Registered Agent Have an App?

No, at the moment, Northwest Registered Agent does not offer Northwest LLC formation services through a mobile application.

However, they do have the Corporate Phone mobile app, which is specifically designed for their VoIP phone service and is perfect for businesses. This app works smoothly on iOS and Android devices.

Does Northwest Registered Agent Have a Refund Policy?

You can choose to get your money back within 90 days. Keep in mind that the company can modify the refund or credit amount unless the law says otherwise. Please remember that state filing fees cannot be refunded.

Bottom Line on Northwest Registered Agent Review

Based on our comprehensive assessment of different LLC services, we can confidently say that Northwest Registered Agent is a leading contender. What sets them apart is their outstanding customer support, surpassing their competitors. However, there are other factors that make them a compelling choice.

With a track record of over two decades and receiving positive feedback from happy clients, Northwest is a trusted option for individuals who want to establish an LLC.

Their pricing is transparent and straightforward, making them an appealing choice, particularly for those interested in bundled services for LLC formation and registered agent assistance.

Disclaimer:

Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

This is a Partnered Post.