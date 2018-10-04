Mufti celebrates 20 Years of fashion excellence with superstar brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan

It was an evening to remember at the fashion show celebrating Mufti’s 20 glorious years in the industry. The icing on the cake - the brand’s unveiling of its very first ambassador, Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan. Kartik walked the ramp as the showstopper to rapturous applause. The star of the hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It is Kartik’s humble beginnings, hard work and ultimate success that deeply resonates with Mufti’s own brand history and powerful presence in the fashion industry today.

Launched in 1998, Mufti has grown from strength to strength, breaking through the shackles and stereotypes of mainstream fashion and setting its own standards for excellence while daring to be different.

Today, from being a small home-grown brand, Mufti has grown to be a favourite with the fashion-forward. The brand is known for its unique approach to style, with a strong association with quality and value.

This signature sense of style was showcased in the latest designs off the Mufti drawing board. From denim to shirts, T-shirts to jackets, models wowed as they walked the ramp at the 20th-anniversary celebrations. Kartik Aaryan closed the ramp show to wild cheers from the audience. His fresh attitude, classic good looks and go-getting attitude is a perfect fit to Mufti's own designs and fashion philosophy.

All designs holding the prestigious Mufti label are developed in its own fashion studios, right down to the aesthetics, fits and fabrics of each piece. Mufti is known for its weaving magic, combining materials to make unique, wonderful textiles for the brand’s clothing. Fabrics are sourced far and wide and carefully chosen for utmost comfort and fabulous looks, ensuring that each end product, whether a formal shirt or jersey joggers, is nothing short of amazing to look at and wear.

Their denim products are engineered with just the right amount of stretch to ensure a comfortable fit without looking overworked and tight. The fades and hues are painstakingly thought through to give each pair an organic, effortless look.

Functionality is also a huge part of the design process. Pockets are placed for ease of use and convenience, carefully stitched to have enough storage room without lending an unsightly bulkiness to your ensemble.

Not a brand that needs to air its presence with a loud, overbearing logo, Mufti has redesigned its branding to be even more subtle and stylish. One glance at the beautiful clothes on the ramp and it's obvious that you don’t need a flashy logo to recognize the clean lines and supreme style of Mufti - the outfits speak for themselves.

