While a loan against property is a saviour in such times, it doesn’t mean that we settle for the first deal a lender offers.

A loan against property is the ideal funding solution for individuals who are looking for sizeable loan sanctions at nominal interest rates, that too, in record time. Whatever your financing need, a loan against property can be the answer to it as the funds come with no end-use restrictions. Borrowers can choose to utilise the funds in any way they seem fit, including addressing business expansion costs, funding overseas education, bearing the costs of an upcoming event, or even unforeseen medical emergencies.

While a loan against property is a saviour in such times, it doesn’t mean that we settle for the first deal a lender offers. The lending terms on a loan against property can be competitive and ensure high savings if planned for properly. One already enjoys a large sanction without raking up a high interest rate, subsequently translating to affordable EMIs, unlike a personal loan. However, applicants can sweeten the deal further by enhancing their loan eligibility through certain tried and tested measures.

Use this article as a loan application guide to avail of attractive lending terms on your loan against property, and to ensure maximum benefits from your loan sanction.

Tips to Enhance Your Loan Against Property Eligibility

The key to securing a loan against property that aligns with your financial needs is ample research and high loan eligibility. Here are some measures a prospective borrower can employ to ensure they do all that they can to benefit from the loan offer:

Evaluate your property’s value

As the name suggests, the loan is sanctioned against your property, where the lender uses your property as collateral. To be eligible for the best that the lender has to offer, borrowers should ensure that their property is worth it. It includes taking care of the following parameters:

Ensuring that the property in question is in good shape

Ensuring that your loan ask is in line with the property’s current market value

Ensuring that your property is clear of all legal entanglements

Ensuring that you possess all property-related documents, such as the registered sales deed, and records of property tax receipts

Lenders send their own legal and technical evaluation team, and rest assured only when they find that the collateral is worth the loan sanction you request.

Pre-plan your repayment strategy

Loan applicants should also strategize their repayment plan while researching lenders and loan against property interest rates . Consider using a loan against property EMI calculator to make a pre-emptive repayment plan by offering the following values:

Your loan amount

Your preferred repayment tenor

The lender’s interest rate

The calculator tool shows you the tentative EMI you will be expected to pay, basis your inputs. You can toggle with the values till you reach a feasible EMI amount suited to your repayment capacity and tenor. You can also use the calculator to compare various lender offers, till you reach one that resonates with your financing needs.

Maintain a strong CIBIL score

Last but not the least, having a strong CIBIL score is imperative to receiving a competitive loan against property offer, as it directly indicates your credit health and repayment capacity. Lenders prefer applicants with a CIBIL score of 750 and above, as stages you as creditworthy individual with a strong intent to repay the loan amount in time. Your CIBIL score makes a note of the following parameters, allowing the lenders to assess your loan eligibility:

Your repayment history

Your credit utilisation ratio

Your income to expense ratio

Your ongoing debts and dues

Final Thoughts

A loan against property is a versatile funding option as it stands to address almost all financing requirements one may have. Applying for it is hassle-free, and the eligibility criteria for the loan are easy-to-meet and fuss-free. Bearing in mind the points mentioned above and enjoy a seamless approval and disbursal process.

This is a Partnered Post.