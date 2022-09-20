When it comes to TVs, bigger is always better. Sometimes, smaller TVs, even though good quality, are not quite enough to satisfy the immersive experience that people want. That is why, if you are looking for an immersive and satisfactory viewing experience, you might want to get the best TV. On top of that, many 65-inch TVs also come with the latest technologies for dynamic viewing and even a lag-free gameplay experience if you are into console gaming.

So here is a list of the best 65-inch TV sets available in the market right now.

LG 65 NANO95TNA

When you are looking for a good TV set, very few companies can come into competition with LG. The company has made a name for itself because of their quality products and trustworthy label. If you want to buy a 65-inch TV and are not afraid to get the high-end models, then this model is perfect for you. It has a 65 inch screen that comes with an 8K Ultra HD display. It also has 4 HDMI ports. The operating system on the smart TV is WebOS. The price of this model is about ₹85,000. This LG 65-inch TV is best for an immersive experience.

LG OLED65E9PTA

If budget is not a constraint for you, then you can go for the next LG 65-inch TV model. The price of the model is a bit high at ₹139,996. However, the viewing experience on this TV will be amazing. Not only does this have an Ultra HD OLED screen that is 65 inches (165 cm) long, but it also comes with a WebOS operating system and 4 HDMI ports. The TV is perfect if you have a large room where you can put it, as the ideal viewing distance for this model is 14-15 ft.

Sony A80J

If you are looking for high-end flagship model TVs that can really bring back life to your drawing room, then Sony A80J is the perfect choice for you. The 65-inch TV comes with a 4K OLED screen, perfect for an immersive viewing experience for people. The resolution of the screen is 3840×2160. The operating system of this Smart TV is Android TV, and it has a 30 watts sound output as well. The 4 HDMI and 3 USB ports complete the picture. The price for this model, however, is a bit high at ₹249,900. However, it is one of the best Sony TVs available in India.

Samsung QN85A

Samsung is also one of the best competitors when we are talking about TVs in India. A lot of people trust the brand and that is why this model is on our list. Buying a 65 inch TV will give you a stunning 4K QLED screen, promising amazing viewing angles no matter what position or lighting conditions. The model also has a mini LED backlight feature. The AVA or Active Voice Amplifier and 60 watt sound output makes the TV’s sound quality amazing. It supports 4K HDR viewing, and it also has 2 USB and 5 HDMI ports for great connectivity. The model runs on an Android OS operating system and is priced at about ₹229,990.

LG 65UP7740PTZ)

If you are looking for a budget option for your next 65-inch TV, then we have got your back. The budget should not be a burden when it comes to a great TV viewing experience. That is why this LG 65-inch TV model is such a perfect option for you. The TV is priced at only ₹65,094 and comes with a 4K Ultra HD LED screen, 3840 x 2160 resolution, and an HDMI port. It is a smart TV with a WebOS operating system. The price of this product makes it a bargain for anybody looking for a budget-friendly option for their 65-inch smart TV.

Conclusion

Smart TVs are fast becoming an important part of our life, replacing traditional TV sets. When it comes to buying a good smart TV for our home, we cannot half heart the process. Choosing the right TV for you and your family is very important. Our list will be able to help you narrow down the number of models and get you the immersive experience you deserve.

This is a Partnered Post.