Your voice is what makes you unique. Your voice as a writer, an artist, an activist, a creator, a human being. It is how you communicate what’s inside. And there is so much inside you.

You have ideas. You have opinions. You have lived experience and knowledge and context that only you can provide, having lived your unique life. You are passionate – about so many of the same things that other people are passionate about. Your point of view is valid, and unique, and valuable. Why not share it with the world?

All you need is the right platform.

How about a platform that doesn’t involve burning the midnight oil to create the perfect 15 second video or 1 minute story? What if you didn’t need expensive camera equipment (or didn’t need a camera… period!). What if your phone was all the hardware you needed to start a world class podcast? What if all you really need to do… is to speak from the heart?

Enter: Anchor by Spotify. The easiest way to make a podcast. Ever.

No, it doesn’t come with caveats. No fees either. No subscription, no need to buy anything. Yes, it works on your phone, and your laptop. Yes, it syncs with both and keeps all your stuff safe. Yes, it lets you record, and edit, and add effects, and add music, and do all the things you need to, to turn out a professional sounding podcast. Yes, it even lets you publish and distribute to every major broadcasting platform. Think of any platform you use to listen to podcasts on – Anchor lets you distribute there. And when you get big enough, YES, it lets you monetize and collect payments.

How to make a podcast, in 5 easy steps

Step 1: Setup your Anchor account.

It’s free, and it’s easy. Download the Anchor app to your phone. Watch a few tutorials here, to understand how easy peasy it is to record yourself, and your participants. You don’t even need to be in the same city. Want to turn your video calls into a podcast? Can do. And let’s face it, some conversations are just too good not to be shared.

Step 2: Record easily and add music

Spotify listened to podcasters, and simplified all the techy bits. Now, you don’t need to be a sound engineer to create a professional, polished sounding podcast! Anchor’s interface is intuitive, visual, and designed to be easy. Simply load your recording, cut it into segments, and then put it together with sound effects, and music. Yep, it’s that simple. Anchor by Spotify makes it super easy to add your favorite music to your podcast.

Step 3: Setup polls and Q&A

Nothing makes you better, like feedback! Know what is working, and adjust accordingly. Connect with your audience by setting up polls and Q&A. Wanna start a conversation? Ask questions and invite dialogue through the Q&A features.

Step 4: Know what is really working

Now that you’re a big hit, learn what fuels your success. Who is your audience – demographics help. Where are they from? How old are they? What do they respond to most? What bores them? Do they listen till the end? At what point do they drop off? Is there a segment that your audience likes more than others?

When you make content for the people, good quality data is your best friend.

You already have an audience.

Even if you don’t recognise it yet.

Ever enthralled someone with a story? Ever blown someone’s mind with your insight? Ever made someone laugh so hard they begged you to stop? Ever caused someone to forget the time, because they were so engrossed in what you had to say?

Yeah, you have.

So download Anchor by Spotify, and go enthrall your audience. Again. And again. And again. Dil khol ke bolo! With Anchor, by Spotify.

Google Store Download

App Store Download

This is a Partnered Post.