Knock Knock! India’s biggest online travel game show is here!

If you are a travel freak, we have some great news for you! Knock Knock, India’s Biggest Online Travel Game Show is launching on 7th April, and it has everyone hooked. Hosted by the dashing Purab Kohli and the vivacious Gauhar Khan, the show will be aired at 2 PM LIVE every Sunday on the latest version of MakeMyTrip App and will have never-seen-before travel deals up for grabs, along with oodles of entertainment.

Highlight of the show: The Grand Jackpot

GRAND JACKPOT PRIZE: Free business class return flight tickets to Paris for 2 worth Rs. 2,40,000!

YES ABSOLUTELY FREE!

More once-in-a-lifetime travel deals you can WIN:

5N/6D holiday package for 2 to Bhutan worth Rs. 1,50,000 with bids starting @ just Re. 1*

3N stay in Kanuhura Maldives for 2 worth Rs. 1,89,000 with bids starting @just Rs.7000*

Return tickets to Istanbul for 2 worth Rs. 80,000 with bids starting @ just Rs. 8000*

5N/6D package to Bali for 2 worth Rs. 1,40,000 @ 50% Off*

Unbelievable, isn’t it? But wait, that’s not all – you’ll also get to watch addictive Travel Stories starring Bollywood personalities and win My Cash by answering travel-related quiz questions.

How to Win

Download the latest version of the MakeMyTrip App (or update your current app) here, tap on the Knock Knock card on the homepage and enrol.

Then all you have to do is tune in to the MakeMyTrip app this Sunday at 2 PM to #PlayWinTravel! Trust us, there’s no better way to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon. (*T&C Apply)

This is a partnered post.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.