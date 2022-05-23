Today, Intuit in India is a thriving microcosm with 1,300+ employees.

Intuit is a global technology platform serving over 100 million customers worldwide. Its offerings — TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp — are among the most powerful and intuitive tools of their type and aim to solve the most important financial challenges for customers.

Today, Intuit in India is a thriving microcosm with 1,300+ employees. Being home to nearly 22% of Intuit’s engineering workforce, employees drive end-to-end product development, contributing to Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform , managing its high-value products, and more, all while leveraging cutting edge technologies like ML and NLP.

Intuit intends to leverage India's vast talent pool by investing in key tech capabilities and delivering innovative solutions for its 100+ million customers globally.

We caught up with Intuit’s Sundar Balasubramanian, VP, QuickBooks Desktop Segment Leader, PM and Design Leader for India, to gain a better understanding of how Intuit functions, the kind of people the company is looking for, and why India is key to Intuit’s future.

Key focus areas

Sundar: What we believe define Intuit's priorities, are our customers biggest problems. We then develop the best, most intuitive solutions through extreme customer empathy. Our strategy is to be an AI-driven expert platform. In other words, a platform that leverages both AI and human skills to find a unique and hybrid solution to problems that are as unique and varied as our customers.

AI, which we define as a combination of machine learning (ML), knowledge engineering, and natural language processing, is only deployed where we think it makes sense. Experts can then build on top of our AI’s capabilities by adding that much-needed human touch and personalized interactions.

India’s role in achieving these goals

India has a crucial role to play. As Sundar explains, the Intuit platform is a combination of various capabilities. “We drive several of these capabilities from India from an end-to-end perspective,” he adds.

He gives various examples to illustrate this point. A payroll customer in the US, a small business, say, can be impacted quite badly by a tax notice from a federal or state agency. To figure out and understand the issue could take weeks of back and forth with an agency representative. Intuit vastly simplifies this system with a custom-built AI model that can interpret the document and advise customers on the best course of action. If they like, these customers can speak directly with an expert and resolve the issue in real-time through Intuit’s platform.

The AI and platform that enables this feature, was built in India. Other examples of tech built in India include an inventory management system serving customers globally, developing new workflows, etc.

Sundar Balasubramanian - VP, QuickBooks Desktop Segment Leader, PM and Design Leader for India, Intuit

Lots of companies outsource work to India. How's Intuit different?

Sundar: There are two fundamental principles that set Intuit apart from the competition:

Everything built here is built with end-to-end ownership and accountability in mind. We’re very clear about the purpose we’re driving toward and the outcomes for our customers. It’s one of the reasons I’m excited to come to work every day. As a corollary to this, and to have this end-to-end responsibility, it’s important to have all the product functions in one place. Intuit India is a microcosm of Intuit which means that we have - Data scientists, product engineers, product managers, designers, etc. all co-located in India.

Because of this, we have a team that is very centered around customer outcomes. Even an engineer who joined a few weeks ago has direct access to customers to understand their needs. This allows engineers to develop a clearer understanding of the problem, and envision a more useful solution using our core innovation principles.

This is an environment that encourages learning and creativity, and we’re quite proud of what we’ve built. Intuit is a company that challenges engineers like few companies can. We have one of the largest AWS deployments in the world, for which we need cloud-native and full-stack skill sets, and we’re more than willing to use any and every tool in our arsenal to solve problems.

In fact, open source is an important part of Intuit’s engineering culture. We rely on a lot of open source tools to get the job done, and we give back just as much by actively sharing our own code with the community.

We empower our people to find and develop solutions with whatever tools and skills they care to leverage, with the end goal being to build superior customer experiences.

What are career prospects like for Intuit’s employees?

“We're always looking for top tech talent to help solve our customers' most pressing financial challenges. Engineers come to Intuit for the openness and humility with which we’re willing to explore new frontiers of tech,” says Sundar. He talks about how they even have specially allocated time every quarter where engineers simply get to spend a week working on code and innovations that they love.

Sundar: This is simply a learning experience and this autonomy leads to stronger and more capable tech talent over time. The new skill sets and learnings need not be immediately applied to new products, but they can find their way into new products in the future. This is part of Intuit’s culture.

We have big, customer-focused priorities, and we give our people the opportunities they need to explore new areas and technology, because sometimes, tech leads the way.

This exploration and encouragement leads to people looking for opportunities to grow internally within Intuit. They don’t feel the need to join another company to learn something new or develop their skill sets when they can do the same in a familiar, encouraging environment.

We have people moving from mobile to full-stack, then from full-stack to AI, from backend to frontend, and more. Anything is possible at Intuit, and we’re happy when our employees are pushing and challenging themselves to learn more and get better at their craft.

What excites you about being a technologist at Intuit?

Sundar: Personally, I look at tech as an enabler. Tech must serve and solve a problem. That’s why I’m so excited about AI and the problems that are uniquely solvable only by AI.

That example of a tax notice I’d mentioned, it might seem like something a human can also do, and of course they can, but no human can analyze a notice as quickly, efficiently, or as reliably as AI. I love such technology, something that solves problems in such a unique way.

I’m also very curious about nascent technologies like Web3. We know little about Web3 or how to leverage it, but the fun lies in experimenting and trying to figure out what killer web3 apps will look like and how we can leverage Web3 to make it relevant to our customers. We’re only writing the first few pages of the Web3 story, and it’s incredibly exciting that we can help write those pages.

We know what Intuit’s future looks like, but what about India’s?

Sundar: We can understand this by looking at India’s past. The last decade for India has been an exciting one, but it’s one where we’ve used existing, foundational tech to solve problems. The next decade for India will be about leading the way in building foundational tech and creating something that serves the world.

We have the talent for building these foundational blocks, and as we’ve seen these past few years, India’s population is more than willing to rapidly adopt new and emerging technologies like Web3.

Coupled with how easily solutions can be scaled up here, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the technology world by, say, identifying those killer Web3 apps that everyone is looking for. Who knows? Perhaps those apps will be built by Intuit’s India team.

What can India do to accelerate this skilling up, to help it build that next-gen foundational tech?

Sundar: The biggest roadblock I see is that there’s still a gap between knowledge and application. Schools and colleges have improved considerably since my time, but they’re still limited by what they can teach you about applying the technology you’re learning about.

You learn about AI, but you’re encouraged to find problems that AI can solve. What you instead need to learn is to find problems and then to leverage the best tools to solve that problem. AI is just one such tool.

I think companies like Intuit can fill that gap. Our unique culture of innovation and experimentation has resulted in us implementing new methodologies like CDI (Customer-Driven Innovation) and D4D (Design for Delight) where engineers are encouraged to focus first on customer needs, and then on building unique, durable solutions while leveraging data and AI and other tools to do so. Engineers are encouraged to Fail Fast and Learn Faster.

With support from educational institutes, skilling up from companies like us, and govt support, we can very easily move on to the next phase of India’s development where we can potentially lead the world in developing new, foundational technologies.

We have an incredible opportunity here, and we’re well positioned to take advantage of it.

What does the next decade look like for Intuit?

For the next 5–10 yrs, we’re focusing on what we internally call Big Bets. Everything we do is in service of these Big Bets. These are five top priorities from both customer and company perspectives, and they’re as follows:

Revolutionize speed to benefit: This is about putting more money in our customers’ pockets, removing friction and delivering confidence every time they use our products and services by using AI and customer insights. Here we'll use data and AI to simplify and speed up our customer interactions, helping us serve them more quickly and skilfully.

This is about putting more money in our customers’ pockets, removing friction and delivering confidence every time they use our products and services by using AI and customer insights. Here we'll use data and AI to simplify and speed up our customer interactions, helping us serve them more quickly and skilfully. Connecting people to experts: We believe in a world where AI and experts can work together to deliver the experience our customers need. These could be tax or payroll experts, for example, helping both individuals and small businesses and building their confidence.

We believe in a world where AI and experts can work together to deliver the experience our customers need. These could be tax or payroll experts, for example, helping both individuals and small businesses and building their confidence. Unlocking smart money decisions: Unlocking smart money decisions is about tackling the key root causes of making ends meet — poor financial habits, lack of emergency savings, and an abundance of high cost debt. We want to help consumers find the right financial products, put more money in their pockets and access financial expertise and advice.

Unlocking smart money decisions is about tackling the key root causes of making ends meet — poor financial habits, lack of emergency savings, and an abundance of high cost debt. We want to help consumers find the right financial products, put more money in their pockets and access financial expertise and advice. Be the center of small business growth: As businesses are getting online and going omni-channel, we'd like to be able to help them make that happen.

As businesses are getting online and going omni-channel, we'd like to be able to help them make that happen. Disrupting small businesses mid-market: As small businesses grow, their needs change. Mid-market businesses crave more personalization and customization and are left with no choice but to overpay for an enterprise-class solution which has more functionality than they truly need. We’re helping them grow and disrupt the space with our own compelling offers.

Intuit India is looking to hire people across the entire spectrum of roles. This includes full stack developers, product managers from various backgrounds, data scientists, data analysts, designers for both content and experience design, program management, and more. Unusual backgrounds and diversity are encouraged as Intuit believes that unique perspectives help in problem solving.

For more information, head here .

