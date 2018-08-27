India’s biggest smartphone survey proves that Indians want a phone that's #ANotchAbove

What’s black, has a notch, is very fast, and lasts for a long time?

Answer: A phone that Real India loves. Where can you buy this magical device? Nowhere. Yet.

This was the result of the #RealVoiceOfIndia survey that Flipkart launched last week. India’s views on their most-wanted phone were quite surprising. Contrary to the ‘notchless’ phones in trend now, over 51% of millennials (age 18-30 years), prefer a phone with a notch. 57% of the people surveyed want a phone with fast performance, while a good camera is important to 19%.

Akshar Pathak was someone who was following the survey very closely:

Guys, check out this smartphone survey by @Flipkart #RealVoiceOfIndia PS. I'd take a better battery over a good camera ANYDAY https://t.co/H0TfUyv6UC — Akshar (@AksharPathak) August 23, 2018

Here’s a look at the results of the survey. Considering that Flipkart had promised to deliver a phone that Real India wants, plenty of people were interested in the new phone that would be rolled out. Amit Bhawani, tech blogger and influencer, asked Flipkart if the new phone would have a great design to go along with the superior camera.

Looks like Notch is setting up a benchmark for future phone designs. A Quick Question - Do you have any phone that has superior design as well as camera @Flipkart? #RealVoiceOfIndia https://t.co/K08CMA2K7G — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) August 23, 2018

When your fans have such high expectations from you, you just can’t afford to fail. And boy, did Flipkart live up to expectations! They drew back the covers and unveiled Realme 2, with a 6.2’’ notch display and a dual rear camera, powered by a humongous 4320M mAh battery, all for below 10K.

The youth of India spoke via the #RealVoiceOfIndia Survey. And we listened! Presenting the Realme 2, with a 6.2" Notch Display & Dual Rear Camera. All this, powered by a gigantic 4320 mAh battery. Launching on 28th Aug, 12.30PM #OnlyOnFlipkart Know more: https://t.co/uMJf0gbB6b pic.twitter.com/wLDOyjJWbl — Flipkart (@Flipkart) August 24, 2018

Ranjit (@geekyranjit), loves the look and camera on the phone, and was all praises for the Realme 2.

The design & camera is becoming a important part in a smartphone, it's nice to see Realme 2 coming with dual camera setup & notch design! #ANotchAbove #OnlyOnFlipkart https://t.co/ghF2ZpJ2Ig — Ranjit (@geekyranjit) August 25, 2018

Realme 2 is really upping the game #ANotchAbove. It has the looks, the style and the substance. All of which are really important to actor and musician Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann is one of the most stylish faces around. And when he gives his vote of confidence to the Realme 2, you know you are going to get something good!

It’s hard to believe that a phone this good, and endorsed by some very knowledgeable folks is going to fit into our pockets at less than Rs. 10,000/-. Keep your eyes open on August 28. That’s when Flipkart launches the Real phone of Real India. In the meanwhile, check out this video of Flipkart announcing their partnership with Realme 2!

This is a partnered post.