Indian housing goes modular and beyond

Every Indian has a dream, which is emotional and an investment: Owning a home. As more Indians aspire to make this dream a reality, companies have come up with innovative solutions to ensure that every Indian can own a home without creating a house-shaped hole in their bank balance.

While it is true that real estate costs are always rising, it is equally true that there are different solutions to the challenge of mounting costs. One such solution is building modular homes. A modular home is one that is built indoors in a factory setting. The finished products are transported to the location and assembled by the builder. They are cheaper, more convenient, and quicker to construct.

The rising costs of conventional building materials and rapid urbanization have raised the demand for modular homes in the USA. Modular housing has been touted as the solution to the housing crisis in the UK. In India, modular housing is expected to grow at 9.5% in the 2018-2025 period.

Dr Sumitesh Das, Chief, Graphene Business, Tata Steel, recalls, “Hemant Nerurkar, the then MD of Tata Steel, had challenged the team to work on low-cost housing solutions, using steel structures, to address the housing needs of people in the lowest economic segment.” There are a couple of companies coming up with innovations in the modular space.

# 1 Nest-In Homes

Nest-In is Tata Steel’s smart steel-based modular construction solution. It is also suitable for various applications like pre-fab modular toilets, portable cabins, rooftop cabins and water kiosks. Since they are made of high-grade steel, the structures are also earthquake & fire-resistant.

# 2 Nestudio Spaces

In congested Indian metros, space for living quarters is shrinking. Nestudio converts the rooftop area into a living space. It is also quicker and cheaper than constructing a traditional brick-and-mortar housing. Nestudio projects can be constructed in just three weeks and are 15 times lighter than a conventional house. The home is weather and earthquake resistant, and can be dismantled and relocated. It comes with a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. You can convert your rooftop into a spare apartment or a party space.

Addressing the Tata Steel vision that is the catalyst for all their products, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Mr. Peeyush Gupta says, “A country’s signature is known by the buildings we live in. If we want to make the country of tomorrow, we have to make products that are good looking and work properly. That is the pursuit of Tata Steel with products like Nestin: to create a better tomorrow.”

The modular philosophy has also been applied to other aspects of building homes like wardrobes and toilets. The list below details out product ranges who have borrowed a leaf from the modular home playbook:

# 3 EzyNest Toilets

Modular toilets can solve India’s massive open defecation problem. EzyNest toilets come with waste management facility, concealed plumbing & electrical fittings and can be installed by a trained professional team in 2-3 days. They are equipped with a water tank, stainless steel wash basin, pan and flooring, and an exhaust fan. They are perfect for homes, office, schools, and project sites.

# 4 Pravesh Doors & Windows

Pravesh by Tata Steel offers doors with the strength of steel and elegance of wood. They are termite resistant, fire resistant and weatherproof. Pravesh doors are more secure and environmentally-friendly as compared to traditional wooden doors, and last three times as long. Imagine the number of trees that are saved by using steel instead of wood!

#5 Artifurn Wardrobes

A wardrobe is the first thing that strikes you when you enter a bedroom. However, once it is constructed it is difficult to play around with the structure. Artifurn modular wardrobes are completely customisable. They are extendable both vertically and sideways and can be easily transported as completely knocked down units.

Home-buyers want homes that are affordable and environmentally-friendly, without compromising on quality. Chandrakant More, an Indian government official says, “I spent months researching about wardrobes, doors and kitchens for my new house. I finally settled on a modular kitchen and wardrobe that I could customise the way I wanted it.” If you can dream it, companies that champion innovation can build it. Let’s get together and build a better tomorrow!

This is a partnered post.

For more stories of tomorrow, please visit www.wealsomaketomorrow.com.







