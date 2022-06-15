To help supply chain practitioners and professionals in allied roles design supply chains optimised for cost, service and resilience, IIM Calcutta has launched the Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management.

The supply chain realities are no longer what they were a few years ago. Evolving technologies, workforce needs, and customer expectations have disturbed organisational readiness in delivering results. It's no wonder then nearly 94% of the Fortune 1000 companies experienced supply chain disruptions, according to Fortune Magazine.

Closer home, we are amid radical supply chain shifts. India will play a significant role in reshaping supply chains and could contribute more than $500 billion annually to the global economy by 2030, according to the WEF Report, 2021. As a result, businesses across sectors in India are keen to optimise and automate supply chain activities to respond to unpredicted changes in the business environment.

To help supply chain practitioners and professionals in allied roles design supply chains optimised for cost, service and resilience, IIM Calcutta has launched the Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management. Specially curated to suit the requirements of leaders engaged in operational processes or supply-chain decision-making, this programme will help participants thrive in a dynamic business landscape through advanced learning in supply chain management, modelling, and strategy.

How is IIM Calcutta’s Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management different?

Designed by IIM Calcutta, ranked as the #3 best B-School in India (NIRF, 2021), this programme will help learners advance their cross-functional skills and strategic vision and achieve superior management expertise. Participants will not only learn how to challenge existing assumptions in the supply chain but also identify emerging opportunities to solve complex business problems, enhance operational performance, improve productivity, and build a sustainable competitive advantage.

Through an online interactive pedagogy delivered online by faculty and industry experts, gain critical insights into supply-chain management principles to efficiently coordinate with suppliers and customers and drive corporate success. From procurement, production planning, logistics planning, sales and distribution planning to strategic activities like vendor selection and management or product redesign, this programme will help learners explore real-world logistics and supply chain challenges and contemporary best practices from leading IIM Calcutta faculty.

Who are the ideal participants for IIM Calcutta’s Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management?

Logistics and supply chain leaders are progressively focusing on demand rather than supply. As a result, new and upcoming managers must equip themselves with an integrated understanding of contemporary best practices in supply chain management and logistics. To help participants prepare for their future roles, this programme offers in-demand skills that aim to develop, optimise, and transform digital supply chains toward building a unique competitive advantage in today's dynamic global marketplace.

Whether you're a supply chain practitioner from manufacturing and service organisations looking for a challenging, advanced programme to drive supply chain efficiency and profitability through contemporary strategies, modelling, and analytics, or as a professional from allied roles looking to propel your career in the supply chain field, this programme's focus on supply chain analytics and logistics will help you enhance your decision-making skills to improve your overall business profitability.

What are the benefits of joining IIM Calcutta’s Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management?

According to Gartner, by 2025, more than 50% of the supply chain organisations will have a technology leadership role reporting directly to the chief supply chain officer. This programme equips learners with a tech mindset to identify opportunities and apply supply chain excellence by focusing on analytics and demand forecasting.

Participants will acquire structured insights into an advanced form of learning that integrates case studies, simulations, group discussions, and applied learning projects, interspersed with two on-campus immersions and live online lecture sessions from leading IIM Calcutta faculty. The industry-aligned curriculum is organised in modules like supply chain strategy, demand forecasting, analytics, inventory management, e-commerce, etc. This programme will offer learners an in-depth understanding of supply chain management's theoretical and practical aspects. Learn contemporary strategies to manage the real-world supply chain and logistics challenges and understand advanced supply chain modelling, analytics frameworks, and tools to drive a strategic supply chain system. Not just this, participants will also become future-fit as they improve their global supply chain and forecasting skills to make informed decisions for operational excellence. Through real-world, actionable case studies, you will gain insights to predict, plan, and manage supply chains at your organisation.

Towards the successful completion of the programme, by meeting all evaluation components, having a minimum attendance of 66% in each module, and attending both the campus immersions, participants will be awarded a completion certificate and the prestigious IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status. Benefits include getting registered to access the alumni portal and receiving an email-id on the iimcal.ac.in domain.

As part of the programme, participants will also receive exclusive access to Emeritus Career Services, including interview preparation, job placement assistance and building an impressive resume and a LinkedIn profile. The portal uses an online platform where placement assistance from Emeritus' partner companies is published, applied to, and tracked to success. Many Emeritus alumni work at Microsoft, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Airbnb, TCS, Ola, Flipkart, JSW, Wipro, Honeywell, JP Morgan, Reliance Jio, Mahindra, Gartner, Accenture, Cognizant, amongst others.

If you're keen to develop agile and cross-functional skills to tap digitisation and sustain competitive advantage for your career, then joining the 10th batch of IIM Calcutta’s Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management is an ideal next step for you. This high-impact executive programme commences on June 30, 2022, and the deadline for applying is Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options are available, and feel free to resolve any queries you may have directly with our experts by calling us on +91 82779 98590 or writing to us at iimc.execed@emeritus.org. As Jeff Bezos, Founder & Executive Chairman of Amazon, has said, "I knew that if I failed, I wouldn't regret that. But I knew the one thing I might regret is not trying". Apply now as admissions are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This is a partnered post.