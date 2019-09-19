If you haven’t heard it yet, Gillette’s Manthem (man anthem) is what you need to hear, RIGHT NOW!

Shave some time off and watch the video!

Presenting the new ‘manthem’ (man anthem!) by Gillette, where the brand quirkily and musically announces the perfect solution to the shaving woes of men. What do men do if they are afraid of a razor?? What do men do to keep their skin happy? So many questions. All answered in this fun Manthem!

Get your weird-on and get your beard-off with equal fun and ease. The new Gillette SkinGuard provides some much- needed pampering to your skin, along with the closest and smoothest shave a man can experience.

The ‘m’-anthem is so catchy and the shave so smooth, both go well together! It suggests that shaving shouldn’t be something a man should be afraid of, but rather look forward to (Especially with a little jiggy). You won’t be able to get the tune out of your head, we guarantee it.

This razor has a unique SkinGuard which minimizes contact between your skin and the blades, thus giving you a smooth shave, it is truly designed to love your skin as much as you do!

P.S. Watch out for the surprise cameos!

In partnership with #SkinGuard