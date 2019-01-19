HyperForm: Green steel era in the automobile sector

Welcome the steel of tomorrow, today!

Fifty years ago, the world was full of ‘muscle’ cars that would consume fuel by the gallon, were not very safe, weighed as much as a baby elephant, and were definitely bad for the environment. Today, as consumers become more aware, their demands for better, fuel-efficient, safe, and green cars are getting louder.

Auto companies across the world are racing to comply with norms to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. An important technology supporting the reduction is material light weighting. Apart from merely reducing emissions, this also reduces costs and increases manufacturing process efficiency.

Tata Steel’s answer to safer, lighter, stronger and environmentally-friendly cars is HyperForm -- the steel for tomorrow.

With four to five percent better elongation, HyperForm facilitates downgauging of about 35 structural parts in the Body-in-White. While the cost might be higher, it reduces the weight of the car, reduces the material need, and also an opportunity to replace more expensive process solutions.

Some interesting facts on HyperForm -

# 1 Lighter

As compared to other metals used in complex structural components of automobiles, HyperForm steel has the power to reduce the weight of a car by 23%.

# 2 Faster

Lighter cars also mean faster cars. Expect sports cars to be fitted out with this powerful grade steel on all sports and high-performance cars soon.

# 3 Safer

Cars made with HyperForm steel conform to all safety standards. There is absolutely no loss in crash performance. With 800 MPa strength level, this steel won’t yield.

# 4 More Stylish

Since the high-grade steel is extra formable, it has good deep-drawing and stretching properties. This enables more complex shapes with sharper features allowing cars to be both aesthetically pleasing and futuristic, at the same time.

# 5 Greener

Studies have shown that reducing the weight of the components could reduce carbon dioxide emissions over a vehicle’s life cycle, compared to conventional steels. A survey of 900 designers and engineers showed that reducing a car’s weight is the primary focus among automakers for conforming to global emission norms.

Ankit Vengurlekar, the leading tech and auto expert, noted, “21st Century driving technology needs 22nd Century safety features. As we keep pushing the boundaries of speed and design, we have to ensure that safety doesn't lag behind.”

Apart from Hyperform, cars made with polymers, plastics and fibre-glass have been creating a buzz in the automobile world. In 2014, a car named Strati was 3D-printed, with carbon fibre-reinforced plastics by Loca Motors.

Top-class components benefit both the regular consumer and the automobile aficionado. Compare that to thousands of dollars you save on reduced fuel costs. The world is on its path towards a greener, better tomorrow!

