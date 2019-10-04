How Flipkart Won The Internet With A WhatsApp Bot On The Big Billion Days

There are many different ways to engage consumers today. Thanks to different technologies and platforms, today’s consumer is spread thin everywhere with every company demanding a share of voice for its brand. The real challenge for any brand is to do something that truly breaks the clutter and makes the consumer conscious of a product innovation that hasn’t been tried before.

At such a time, only a unique proposition makes consumers sit up and take notice. Which is exactly what Flipkart did with its BigB WhatsApp Bot, a specialized innovation that allowed consumers to interact with the brand from the comfort of their smartphone. Read on to know more about this exclusive innovation that had everyone talking about it.

The Making of BigB WhatsApp Bot:

Presenting to you 'Big Billion Bot by Flipkart' on your WhatsApp 😍. Quiz, Trivia, Offers via emojis & a lot more. #TheBigBillionDays Click here to start talking: https://t.co/jCuSsUMXmH — Flipkart (@Flipkart) October 3, 2019

The industry-first initiative of bringing the BigB WhatsApp bot on a democratic platform like WhatsApp was pioneered by Flipkart as part of its Big Billion Day Sale campaign. The e-commerce giant effectively married entertainment with technology in a special way to drive engagement that broke away from the clutter in a meaningful way. Getting started with the bot was as simple as clicking a link and saying ‘Hi’. In fact, users didn’t even have to take the initiative to start chatting. “Big B ke deewano! Swaagat hai tumhara!” the bot encouraged. It then declared its intention of bringing all the excitement from Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale to the user on WhatsApp chat itself. To up the ante on interactivity, the bot further engaged the consumer with some simple quizzes. Before getting started, the bot offered users the chance to use between two language options – English and Hindi. This was again a brilliant move because a large majority of the users during the Sale period were from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities for whom a single language may have been a hindrance. All e-commerce companies are vying for a slice of this new market in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities that have just begun exploring the convenience of online shopping. And with a wow product like BigB WhatsApp Bot, Flipkart seems to have made massive strides in winning over this new demographic of online shoppers in the country. In fact, the Bot’s simplicity extended all the way to emojis. Users could simply pre-select from a given range of emojis to check out live deals corresponding to the emoji. This meant that consumers would simply punch in the mobile phone emoji to get all the deals on smartphones while the BBD Sale was on without typing a single word. Finally, there was no need to scroll page after page of products to find the right deal anymore. Users could handpick the best products with the best deals without getting lost in a maze of tabs. This creative addition to their shopping expedition was much appreciated by users who tried their hand on the BigB WhatsApp Bot. Going Ga – Ga: With a pathbreaking move aimed at driving conversation and creating engagement, it is little wonder that tech enthusiasts lapped up the BigB WhatsApp Bot with gusto. One look at social media was enough to confirm the Bot’s popularity among enthusiasts and fans. From praising the overall product to talking about the differentiating factor of emoji-led offers and being the first brand to drive the bot-led innovation on WhatsApp, there was no doubt that tech lovers fell head over heels in love with the product. Here are some reactions that showcase just how popular the initiative had become.

Tech innovation of the day - The BigB Bot! If you haven't tried talking to the BigB #whatsApp bot till now, you must give it a go https://t.co/TcFAgUmgeD. This is a good way of creating engagement using a platform's core feature. And yes, Languages too! — Chetan Bhawani (@chetanbhawani) October 3, 2019

Very smart use of #WhatsApp by @flipkart for Big Billion days with their BigB Bot. Emoji se offers was really cool. Brilliant product built. Haven't seen any engagement led thing on whatsapp so far. Industry first? Try it here : https://t.co/gTu0zgxL0A — Dhananjay Bhosale (@Dhananjay_Tech) October 3, 2019

My 2 cents on using technology the right way, you either use platforms because everyone else is on it or you use it to unlock its true potential. This BigB WhatsApp Bot is brilliant example of the latter. Check it out here: https://t.co/IYBeR5sY02 pic.twitter.com/J2Q41LOvkp — Jaymin Shah (@JayminSOfficial) October 3, 2019

With the BigB WhatsApp Bot already becoming such a huge talking point on social media, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was declared as the biggest hit of Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale.

This is a partnered post.