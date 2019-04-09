HONOR 9N vs. Realme 3: Which smartphone provides the best quality at the best price?

The HONOR series of phones took the Indian market by storm thanks to their stylish and premium looking phones that deliver great bang for the buck. Realme, launched in 2018, ascended in a flash by securing the third position in under seven months in India. The latest entrant from the HONOR stables, the stylish HONOR 9N is making heads turn once again. While the Realme 3 launched last month as a Flipkart exclusive has garnered good reviews. Both phones offer impressive features at affordable prices. But which phone has more bang for your buck? Let’s check them out.

Performance

The HONOR 9N runs on a 2.36 GHz, Octa Core, HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. It comes with both 3GB and 4GB of RAM with 32GB & 64GB internal storage options, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Realme 3 is powered by Octa core Helio P70 (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53). There are two variants: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB.

The HONOR 9N has a slight edge over the Realme 3 here with a 12% faster CPU. Both phones can handle games like PUBG with ease.

Display

The HONOR 9N is equipped with a 5.84-inch full HD+ 1080x2280 pixel resolution display. It also has an eye comfort mode which filters out blue UV light, which can be detrimental to sleep quality. There is also a View mode, which can control the size of images, characters and content. Users can also adjust the screen resolution between HD+ and FHD+.

The Realme 3 sports a 6.2-inch display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is an Auto Brightness mode that automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness to environmental conditions.

Although the HONOR 9N’s screen size is a tad smaller, the display is much sharper.

Camera

The HONOR 9N sports a 13MP+2MP dual-camera set-up with LED flash to capture sharp images. It has a 4 in 1 Light Fusion technology to capture images in low light. It has a 16MP front camera to capture those endless selfies in portrait mode with bokeh effects. The camera app is also easy to use. The images captured during the day were good but the night ones could have been sharper.

The Realme 3 has 13MP+2MP dual rear camera and a 13MP front AI camera. Just like the HONOR 9N, the image quality captured by the camera works well in well-lit areas but not in dim lighting. The AI camera can detect faces in a group selfie. Selfie shots in portrait mode are also possible but have to be taken at a certain distance. The much talked about Nightscape mode induces artificial colours into the images. The Chroma Boost mode increases the colour saturation of the image and not the sharpness.

Both HONOR 9N and Realme 3 fare well in most conditions. However, HONOR 9N has a slight edge in the selfie department with superior hardware.

Design & Build Quality

The HONOR 9N is sleek and stylish with thin bezels and a notch display. The back sports a 2.5D curved glass and offers a comfortable grip. It weighs in at just 152 g and is only 7.7 mm thick. It comes in 4 colours: lavender purple, egg blue, sapphire blue and midnight black.

The Realme 3 comes with a dewdrop notch at the top with extremely thin bezels. It has a unibody design made of injection moulded plastic. It comes in two colours: Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue. It has a glossy finish with a gradient effect.

Both phones look beautiful. The HONOR 9N has a slight edge because it’s slimmer and just edges out the Realme 3 in the looks category.

Operating System & Software

The HONOR 9N comes with Android’s 8.0 Oreo operating system and the company’s own UI—EMUI 8.0.

The Realme 3 comes with ColorOS 6.0 which is based on Android P.

Security

The HONOR 9N comes with a smart face unlock which prevents it to be opened with closed eyes.

The Realme 3 comes with a fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Both work fluidly.

Both phones come with the latest security features.

Special Features

The HONOR 9N comes with a Party Mode wherein 7 phones can play in-sync music at the same time.

It also has a special bike mode which enables riders to answer calls directly via a Bluetooth headset. Based on the bike mode settings, calls can be automatically answered by a text or voice.

It also comes with a quick Paytm access mode where you can tap the body with your pre-assigned fingerprint and it automatically takes you to the payment section.

The HONOR 9N wins hands-down in the special features segment. The Realme 3 has no special features per se other than its Chroma Boost and Nightscape mode.

Pricing

The HONOR 9N comes in variants starting from ₹ 11,999 to ₹ 14,999 which is pretty decent given then the design, performance and special features. The Realme 3 starts at ₹ 8,999 and goes up to ₹ 10,999.

