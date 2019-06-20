Honor 20 is everything you desire in a smartphone, and then some more!

Year-after-year the Indian smartphone market is flooded with smartphones costing right from ₹8,000 to ₹80,000 and well beyond. In 2019, Honor seems to have found the perfect balance between a great price and even better features.

It's neither an entry-level smartphone, which is high on specs to grab the market. Nor does it come with a flagship phone pricing that might make your credit card reach its limit.

Priced at only ₹32,999, Honor 20 sports a sleek design, and delivers great performance. The stand-out feature is its quad camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor. Yes, that's four cameras at the back! In addition to that, the cameras are enabled with AI, which makes every picture you click ultra-clear. In short, this is heaven for photo-lovers!

Check out the video to know more about the Honor 20.

This is a partnered post.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.