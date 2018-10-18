The history of the hottest SUV in the world: Mercedes-AMG G 63

The launch of the Mercedes-AMG always attracts a lot of media attention. Off-roaders love it, 63 armies across the world swear by its efficiency, regular people are confused by it and there’s always a bunch of naysayers who don’t appreciate it. BUT, and this is a big but, there’s no denying this: This vehicle has a bunch of hardcore fans stretching back to 1979 who swear by it.

Some people call it by its original name: Geländewagen, that’s German for cross-country vehicle. Others call it the G-Wagen. The Mercedes-AMG has always held attracted a certain set of people. These are owners who want comfort inside a vehicle as it dismantles every terrain they unleash it on.

The Mercedes-AMG had a rather rocky start. The first order for 1,000 Mercedes-AMGs was placed by the Shah of Iran in 1972 for his military. However, by the time the vehicles came out, the Shah was no longer in power. These unexpected turn of events inspired Mercedes-Benz to make the Mercedes-AMG publicly available.

The Mercedes-AMG became so well known for its tactical prowess that the Vatican ordered one for Pope John Paul II in 1980. The mystical white Mercedes-AMG was outfitted with a transparent top that enabled the Pope to see and interact with his followers. The vehicle quickly became famous as the Popemobile and now has a place of honour at the Mercedes-Benz Museum at Stuttgart, Germany.

Remember, until now the Mercedes-AMG didn’t have any air-conditioning or any creature comfort whatsoever (Do you really think a military vehicle comes with such frills?) 1981 saw automatic transmission, air conditioning, and protective headlamp grilles come into the picture. The 230 GE that debuted in Turin in 1982 got a fuel injection along with better front seats and wider tyres.

The 10th anniversary of the Mercedes-AMG (in 1989) saw the 4-wheel drive become a permanent feature. The 463 Mercedes-AMG in 1990 saw an updated chassis. In 1998, the G 500 with a 296 hp V 8 went into production. The 20th anniversary saw a limited run of V8 G 500 Classics come out. 1999 was also the year the G55 AMG came out, the most powerful Mercedes-AMG with 354 hp. In 2001, the Mercedes-AMG was officially launched in the United States.

In June 2012, the Mercedes-AMG got LED running lights and new side mirrors with integrated turn signals with a new interior, and modern features. The AMG G 63 took 13 more years before it debuted in India in 2013. That edition was powered by a 5.5-litre AMG bi-turbo V8 engine.

The 2015 Crazy Colour G 63 version packed in the luxuries as Mercedes loaded up on interiors. The Alien Green shade, in particular, was a show-stopper as it made heads turn in India. Every new launch of the G 63 has seen the vehicle evolve. It’s gotten bigger and stronger but has all the luxuries (and more) that one would expect from one of the world’s premier car-makers. This is a vehicle that keeps breaking new barriers with every launch.

And now in 2018, Mercedes-Benz has launched the longer and wider Mercedes-AMG G 63.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is fitted with LED lights all around with a new Panamericana grille and there’s oodles chrome that go with a number of AMG badges. The G 63 goes from 0 to 100 in 4.4 seconds. It’s not really surprising considering it is powered by a 4-litre bi-turbo engine with 577 bhp. The G 63 is an all-wheel drive, and weighs 174 kg less than the previous model.

No wonder that the Mercedes-AMG has heavyweight fans like actor Sylvester Stallone and boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Mercedes defied convention when they made Mercedes-AMG publicly available. They defied convention when they made a vehicle that couldn’t be stopped by any force, not even time. The Mercedes-AMG is a living legend. Get ready to be part of its legacy.

This is a partnered post.