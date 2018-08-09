Happy Feet: Flexweave is changing the way runners workout

Everybody’s running today. Some people run to de-stress, others run to burn calories, some use running time to recharge, and some use running to think about new ideas. Some run to push their bodies to the limits (marathoners and ultra-marathoners), some run because they want to (5K runners), some run for charity, and others are weekend warriors, the list goes on.

It doesn’t matter what kind of a runner you are, you want your feet to be cushioned in the best possible protection available. Your legs are going to spend a large amount of time encased in those shoes. No wonder then, buying a pair of shoes for runners is almost as important as buying a car or maybe, even a house.

When you buy a pair of running shoes, you want to make sure that it’s a part of your body. Don’t go for looks over substance. Your shoe needs to fit so well that you shouldn’t feel them when you run. You need to answer at least these three questions before you buy running shoes: How experienced are you? How many kilometres do you run a week? Where do you run?

What if there was a pair of shoes that tuned themselves to your legs and your workouts? Flexible when you want it, supportive when you need it, and stable when it should be.

Say hello to Reebok’s Flexweave range of shoes. Flexweave is Reebok’s new technology that provides runners with a boost in their performance. Flexweave is the term used for Reebok’s innovative upper material that uses an open figure-8 weave. Simply put, the top part of the shoe is made up of fibres that interlock and create a single surface that tailor themselves to runners’ feet. This delivers flexibility, supportiveness and stability to feet without sacrificing on comfort.

These shoes give runners confidence to engage in different workouts without risk of injury. They balance comfort and support while ensuring that the surface you run on doesn’t impact the stability of the shoe. Most importantly, these shoes provide the right amount of arch support.

When you run, you sweat. The Flexweave tech has tailored zones that make sure there’s plenty of ventilation. Experienced runners know that running shoes need to be half an inch larger than regular shoes. That’s because our legs expand while exercising. The Flexweave knows that and is engineered to deliver flexibility and breathability.

Reebok has long been a pioneer in the running game. The company has consistently pushed boundaries and come up with newer and better tech for running shoes. The Flexweave is a game changer, especially when you consider that it is a knit shoe at heart. The biggest challenge for knit is that there’s no underlying support. With Flexweave, Reebok has engineered benefits in strategic areas. For instance, their Pressure Mapping Technology assures the shoe is flexible where it needs to be, and stable where it needs to be. The underfoot cushioning is very good as well.

It’s this kind of attention to detail and specific engineering that allows the Flexweave to morph into a piece of fabric that works with all types of runners. It lends itself to their style and becomes one with their feet. Flexweave runners are going to have happy feet indeed.

