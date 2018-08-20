You are here:
Forget about being one of a kind because now it’s all about being #TwoOfAKind

Brands FP Studio Aug 20, 2018 20:43:20 IST

Pop quiz time! Guess who the ‘jodis’ below are.
No prizes for guessing who India’s most loved couple from the silver screen is:

Cricket fan? This is a no-brainer:

Like comics? Meet the Caped Crusader and his protégé:

Question: What’s common between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, Raj and Simran, and Batman and Robin? Answer: Their names are taken in one breath. They are partners who have etched their names in greatness in their respective fields. They are all #TwoOfAKind.

You know when these ‘jodis’ come together, something very exciting is going to happen. You are on the edge of your seat waiting for the magic to unfold. It looks like there is another partnership brewing in the near future. This time it’s between an iconic company that redefined the mobile industry and Flipkart, India’s number one e-commerce website.

Their campaign is pretty interesting. Want another clue? Check out this video by musicians Shankar Ehsaan Loy who got together for an impromptu jam. They are fun, they are charismatic, and they make a great partnership. They played a couple of tunes, and Shankar couldn’t hold it in him any longer. He hummed what is possibly the most popular mobile tone in the world.

While we can’t give away all the details, their hashtag #TwoOfAKind gives you a pretty good idea of who they could be. One of them is Flipkart, duh! The other one is …. Wait until August 21, 2018, to find out on Flipkart!

This is a partnered post. 


Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 20:43 PM

