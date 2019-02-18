Fighting pressure and homesickness with a box of love

Each year 150,000 students from all over the country leave their family and friends behind to go to Kota – the capital of coaching for IIT and medical entrance exams. Every student has their own reason or dream to pursue higher education in one of the country's top universities, and most of these reasons and dreams are in some way connected to their parents. Some want to make their parents proud while others wish to provide a life for their parents. Ironically, to realise these dreams, they have to leave them behind.

Far away from home among unknown faces and an undecided future, they taste loneliness for the first time. Food never tastes the same, and the constant pressure to perform well sends shivers down their spine. This pressure can become unsurmountable without sheer mental determination. Horlicks understands the pressure these students go through day in and day out. In order to provide a little respite from their daily grind, Horlicks has provided these children with a different kind of nutrition.

Watch this beautiful video by Horlicks below!

This is a partnered post.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.