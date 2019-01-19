Feats of human architecture and innovation

A look at the architectural wonders of the world that have left an indelible mark.

The history of architecture is as old as civilization itself. From the pre-historic Megalithic Temples of Malta, to Stonehenge and to modern-day marvels like the Burj Khalifa, mankind has been consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation and engineering. Constructions such as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Sears Tower in Chicago are the new wonders of the world. Here’s a look at some phenomenal structures that will take your breath away.

1. Bandra Worli Sea Link

When the Bandra Worli Sea Link finally opened to the public in 2010, there were mile-long traffic jams of people just waiting to get on the eight-lane bridge across Mahim Bay. Each of the steel cables can hold 900 tons and the LRPC strands on the bridge make it both secure and stylish. Two divisions of Tata Steel worked together to make this possible: Tata Steel Wires Division towards the building of the 8-lane cable bridge & Tata Tiscon bar towards the building of the structure. A group of specialists from 11 countries got together to build this magnificent piece of modern human innovation.

Sealink Facts:

Length: 5.6 km

Weight: 56,000 African elephants

Designer: Seshadri Srinivasan (designed Mumbai’s JJ Flyover)

Can withstand earthquakes measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale.

2. Burj Khalifa

With a roof height of 828 m (2,717 ft), Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world. The tower cost $1.5 billion dollars to construct. The building required 330,000m3 of concrete and 39,000 tonnes of steel rebar and took a total of 22 million man-hours to construct this building. The structure includes more than 4,000m2 of ComFlor® composite floor decking provided by Tata Steel, which was installed at the very top of the Burj Khalifa.

Burj Facts:

Three times as tall as the Eiffel Tower

Holds six world records

Inspired by Hymenocallis flower.

Designer: Adrian Smith of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

3. Changi Terminal 4

Singapore’s Changi Airport, rated as one of the best airports in the world, unveiled Terminal 4 to the public in 2017. The world’s top retail brands along with local heritage themed shops are housed at Terminal 4. Passengers can even watch a play, the ‘Peranakan Love Story’. The terminal also has a moving art installation designed by German design collective Art+Com which appears like clouds moving in the sky. The terminal also has funky designer chairs, a petal cloud art installation and immersive walls to ensure that travellers waiting for security clearance are stress-free and have drool-worthy Instagram stories.

Changi Facts:

Area: 225,000 square metres.

Capacity: 16 million passengers per year.

Green Friend: Houses half a million plants, trees and shrubs.

4. Shard Building

The 95-storey skyscraper pierces through the London skyline with its razor-sharp design. Also known as the Shard of Glass, it is the tallest building in the European Union. The building houses, restaurants, office spaces and residences. Guests can even catch a glimpse of the UK capital through the viewing gallery. The building holds its striking shape, with all 87 floors made from over 1,000 tonnes of high-quality steel galvanized by Tata Steel at its Shotton factory in North Wales. The neo-futuristic building is made up of 11,000 glass panels on its exterior and is modelled on a piece or a shard of glass.

Shard Facts:

Height: 1,016 feet.

Designer: Renzo Piano.

Best uninterrupted view of London.

Green Friend: 95% of construction materials are recycled.

5. Petronas Towers

The Petronas Towers were the tallest towers from 1998 to 2004 till they were toppled by the Taipei 101. However, they remain the tallest twin towers in the world. The two towers are identical, they are 1,483 feet high, which includes a 242 foot-high pinnacle and steel spire. The tower was created to house Petronas, the national petroleum company of Malaysia and weighs 300,000 tonnes. The sky bridge that connects the two towers on the 41st and 42nd floors, is the highest two-story bridge in the world. The towers have 39 lifts in total and five levels of underground parking. The towers outline depicts an ‘M’ and is one of Malaysia’s most famous landmarks.

Petronas Facts:

Tallest twin towers in the world.

Inspired by Islamic architecture and Malaysia’s heritage.

Designer: Cesar Pelli

Height: Each tower is 1,483 feet

And here’s a fact that will make you proud. A majority of these modern marvels have one Indian factor in common: Tata Steel. The company’s steel is a part of the Sealink, Shard, and the Burj.

The Bandra Worli Sealink came with its own challenges. Tata Steel’s LRPC (Low Relaxation Pre Stressed Concrete) strands reduced costs of steel and concrete for the project, and they offer higher resistance to fatigue and corrosion.

Tata Steel’s Shotton factory contributed 1000 tonnes of galvanized steel to the pride of London – The Shard. The lower part of The Shard has been constructed with structural steelwork around a vertical concrete core.

The very top of the 828 meter Burj Khalifa required a deck that was both high quality and could be installed at such a height. Tata Steel’s Comflor80™ fulfilled the requirements. Comflor80™ reduces the number of structural steel components required, and was a winner all the way.

When one is constructing engineering marvels at a superhuman level, you will be faced with superhuman challenges. You need partners who can come up with innovative solutions. Tata Steel stands up and gets counted on all the time, as it continues to make gigantic strides in creating structures and innovations.

This reminds us of a brilliant quote by Daniel Bell. ‘Technology, like art, is a soaring exercise of the human imagination’. Never has there been a time when this statement rung truer! Our imagination is the greatest gift we have, it has no limits and no end.

